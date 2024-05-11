More hate, more votes? Maharashtra’s voters on how they’re impacted by hate speech

In March 2022, a Ram Navami rally passed peacefully through the Muslim-dominated area of Kiradpura in Aurangabad, now Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where a Ram temple is located. Some Muslim shopkeepers and associations distributed sharbat to the hundreds of people walking by in the heat.

But a year later, when a Ram Navami rally took place in the same area, it flared into a communal riot. One person died and property was damaged.

What changed between the two events? What catalysed this escalation?

Days before the 2023 violence, a group called the Sakal Hindu Samaj organised a Hindu Jan Akrosh, a rally in support of the decision to rename the city to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. But it went well beyond its purported agenda.

The march, which started at Kranti Chowk, saw several hate speeches made, including one by BJP leader T Raja Singh, who said Hindus should stop “love jihadis” and, if the police did not support them, “voh aage kate hai na, unka pura kaat do”. Sudarshan News editor Suresh Chavhanke, meanwhile, demanded an “economic boycott” of Muslims.

Soon after, participants in the rally vandalised shop boards and posters that carried the word ‘Aurangabad’ – an act the police said was a result of communal speeches. Importantly, the rally had been organised despite not getting police permission.

But there’s a larger pattern of hate speech in Maharashtra, which recorded 118 instances of hate speech in 2023, according to data from India Hate Lab. This was higher than any other state in India, with Uttar Pradesh in second place with 104 instances. In other words, Maharashtra recorded a hate speech once every three days in 2023. Ten have been recorded so far this year. In January, India Hate Lab’s website was blocked in India.

According to India Hate Lab, 420 (63 percent) of the 668 hate speech events in 2023 included references to conspiracy theories, such as love jihad. 239 of the recorded hate speech events featured explicit calls of violence against Muslims, including calls to arms.

In Maharashtra, most of the speeches documented were made at rallies organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj, an umbrella group of right-wing factions including the Bajrang Dal, Vishva Hindu Parishad, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The group began organising public meetings, predominantly in Maharashtra, about four months after the Shinde government came to power in June 2022.

Our analysis indicates that ever since the Samaj was set up in November 2022, it held rallies in at least 28 out of Maharashtra’s 36 districts.

But does this matter during a general election? What do local residents think?

We visited three constituencies in Maharashtra that recorded hate speeches last year – Mira Road in Thane (four instances), Malvani in Mumbai North (two), and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (three) – to find out. These locations also witnessed communal clashes, often just days after the hate speeches.

Anger, mistrust on eve of elections

In Mira Road, about 30 km from Mumbai, Muslim residents vocalised their anger and a sense of mistrust ahead of voting.