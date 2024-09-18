Modi govt clears 'One Nation, One Election' plan amid Opposition backlash

The Union government, on Wednesday, September 18, approved former President Ram Nath Kovind-led panel report on 'One Nation, One Election'. A bill to this effect – for holding simultaneous polls – is likely to be introduced in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament.

The 'One Nation, One Election' proposes to synchronise the Parliamentary and Assembly elections. The clearance of 'One Nation, One Election' was also reportedly under the 100-day agenda of the Modi government.

Time and again Prime Minister Modi has underlined the need and importance of clubbing the elections under one schedule while highlighting how the country "pays a price" for remaining in election season throughout the year.

The high-level committee headed by Ram Nath Kovind submitted the report in March this year and recommended the preparation of common electoral roll and voter ID cards by the Election Commission(ECI), in consultation with state election authorities. "Simultaneous polls will help save resources, remove the impediments and help realise the aspirations of "India, that is Bharat", the panel had said.

The Opposition, however, remains unimpressed with the idea of 'one nation, one election'. Many opposition parties including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and others have voiced their displeasure and discontent against such electoral practice and accused the BJP of forcing a presidential form of governance in the country by doing away with the existing one. The AAP also said that it will damage the idea of parliamentary democracy, basic structure of the Constitution and federal polity of the country.