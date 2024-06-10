News

Modi cabinet 3.0: Here’s the full list of portfolios

The BJP has held on to the key ministries of Home, Defence, Finance, I&B and External Affairs.
PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi
Written by:
TNM Staff

Narendra Modi has retained all four of his top cabinet ministers with the same portfolios. While Amit Shah retains Home, Rajnath Singh gets back Defense, Nirmala Sitharaman Finance, and S Jaishankar Foreign Affairs.

Nirmala Sitharaman will additionally hold the post of Minister of Corporate Affairs. Nitin Gadkari has also been retained as Minister of Transport & Highways. 

Of the five Cabinet berths allocated to NDA allies, TDP’s Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has been made Minister of Aviation. JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy will be Minister for Heavy Industries.

Ashwini Vaishnaw is retaining Railways and will also be minister of Information and Broadcasting. Jyotiraditya Scindia will be Minister of Telecom and Department of North East. Former BJP president JP Nadda will be the new Health minister. 

The hours leading up to the announcement of portfolios remained dramatic for the NDA. BJP’s first and only MP from Kerala, Suresh Gopi, created a stir by saying that he was sure that he would be relieved of the MoS post as he wanted to complete his film commitments. When this led to speculation that he was resigning from the post, he did a U-turn, claiming that his statement was misconstrued. Suresh Gopi will now be Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Tourism.

The Shiv Sena’s Chief Whip Shrirang Barne told media that they had expected a cabinet berth and expressed their displeasure with being handed only one MoS Independent Charge post. 

Cabinet ministers: 

Rajnath Singh (BJP): Ministry of Defence

 Amit Shah (BJP): Ministry of Home Affairs; and

Ministry of Cooperation

Nitin Gadkari (BJP): Ministry of Road Transport & Highways

JP Nadda (BJP): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan (BJP): Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare

And Ministry of Rural Development

Nirmala Sitharaman (BJP:) Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs

S Jaishankar (BJP): Ministry of External affairs

Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP): Ministry of Power and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs 

HD Kumaraswamy (JDS): Ministry of Heavy Industries and Steel

Piyush Goyal (BJP): Ministry of Commerce & Industry

Dharmendra Pradhan (BJP): Ministry of Education

Jitan Ram Manjhi (Hindustani Awam Morcha): Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Rajiv Ranjan Singh (JDU): Ministry of Panchayati Raj; Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP): Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

Virendra Kumar (BJP): Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP): Ministry of Civil Aviation

Pralhad Joshi (BJP): Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Jual Oram (BJP): Ministry of Tribal Affairs

Giriraj Singh (BJP): Ministry of Textile

Ashwini Vaishnaw (BJP): Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ; Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Jyotiraditya Scindia (BJP): Ministry of Communications and Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region

Bhupender Yadav (BJP): Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (BJP): Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Tourism

Annpurna Devi (BJP): Ministry of Women and Child Development

Kiren Rijiju (BJP): Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Ministry of Minority Affairs

Hardeep Singh Puri (BJP): Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Mansukh Mandaviya (BJP): Ministry of Labour and Employment and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

G Kishan Reddy (BJP): Ministry of Coal and Ministry of Mines

Chirag Paswan (Lok Janshakti Party - Ram Vilas): Ministry of Food Processing Industries

CR Patil (BJP): Ministry of Jal Shakti

Cabinet
Amit Shah
Modi
BJP
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com