Modi cabinet 3.0: Here’s the full list of portfolios

Narendra Modi has retained all four of his top cabinet ministers with the same portfolios. While Amit Shah retains Home, Rajnath Singh gets back Defense, Nirmala Sitharaman Finance, and S Jaishankar Foreign Affairs.

Nirmala Sitharaman will additionally hold the post of Minister of Corporate Affairs. Nitin Gadkari has also been retained as Minister of Transport & Highways.

Of the five Cabinet berths allocated to NDA allies, TDP’s Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has been made Minister of Aviation. JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy will be Minister for Heavy Industries.