Suresh Gopi unhappy at being made MoS? MP first hints at it then denies

Hours after Suresh Gopi, BJP’s lone MP from Kerala, was sworn in as a Minister of State in the new NDA government, the actor-politician said that he is sure he would be relieved from office soon. In a media interview on the evening of June 9, Suresh Gopi said that he did not want a ministerial berth in the first place.

“I have firmly said I did not want it. I think I will be relieved soon. [The people of Thrissur] will have no issues with it. I will deliver a good performance as an MP for them. I am bound to complete the films I am part of. Let other things be decided by them [BJP leaders],” said Suresh Gopi, who was elected from Thrissur by a margin of nearly 75,000 votes.

This however led to speculation that he was resigning from his ministerial position. However, he told TNM that his comments were “totally misconstrued,” denying ever saying that he did not want a ministerial berth.

Notably, a ‘Union Minister for Thrissur’ was one of his poll promises during his campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. During an interview in April, Suresh Gopi had said that Thrissur — where he has now been elected from — has never seen one of its MPs become a Union Minister, and that it was “Modi’s guarantee” to fulfil that void.

The opposition Congress has alleged that Suresh Gopi’s changing stances were a mockery of voters. “Why don't you tell your MP to first decide what he wants to do in life and most importantly stop this show in front of the media after taking oath in the name of God and the constitution,” a social media post read.