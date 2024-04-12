Manmohan vs Modi years: A comparison of health data under each PM

In October 2023, a comment made by Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani came under severe criticism. Smriti had ridiculed the credibility of the Global Hunger Index (GHI)-2023 report that ranked India 111th among 125 countries. In response, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The Modi government is allergic to any critical global data, but even Indian data says that our people are going hungry!” The Indian data he cited was from the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) for 2019-21.Unlike the Global Hunger Index, which is measured by European non-profits, the NFHS is carried out under the Government of India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Five rounds of the survey have been published since 1992-93, and the last three editions happen to roughly overlap with the transfer of power at the Union government. A comparison between the indicators of health, education, and quality of life can be a helpful proxy for comparing progress on various fronts, under the previous UPA government led by Manmohan Singh (2004-2014) and the present NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2014-2024). While NFHS-6 (2023-24) is yet to be published, in July 2023 the Union government suspended KS James, the director of the International Institute for Population Sciences, the organisation responsible for carrying out the NFHS. James had headed IIPS since October 2018. At the time, reports suggested that James was removed because the government was unhappy with the data that surfaced from these surveys. We looked at the data from NFHS-3 (2005-06), NFHS-4 (2015-16), and NFHS-5 (2019-21). While NFHS-5 captured data on a total of 131 indicators, this story looks particularly at indicators linked to government interventions such as access to healthcare, nutrition, vaccination, girls’ education, child health, access to clean fuel and electricity, financial inclusion etc. Of the 29 indicators we compared, in 17 aspects, UPA performed better than NDA. This includes controlling anaemia, delivery care for women, health insurance, access to LPG, and women’s education and financial inclusion. Though the NDA performed better in improving access to drinking water, sanitation, etc., the data doesn’t always match the BJP’s impressive claims. .For the sake of comparison, we have considered the annual percentage growth rate of each indicator between two surveys. For instance, when comparing the progress of the under-five mortality rate (the probability of a newborn dying before reaching 5 years of age, expressed per 1,000 live births), the % growth rate between the third and fourth NFHS is considered for the UPA regime, and is divided by 10 (the number of years between 2005 and 2015) to arrive at the annual growth rate under the Manmohan Singh government. Similarly, the % growth rate between the fourth and fifth NFHS is divided by 5, to arrive at the annual growth rate under the Modi government. Child mortality rateAfter the Modi government came to power, it launched the India Newborn Action Plan (INAP) in 2014 to end preventable newborn deaths and stillbirths by 2030.When it comes to child mortality – specifically infant mortality rate (the number of deaths per 1,000 live births of children under one year of age) and under five mortality rate, the yearly rate of progress is almost similar under the UPA and NDA governments. But the Modi government has claimed that India has achieved “significant landmarks” on these fronts, citing figures from the Sample Registration System (SRS) statistical report 2020, released by the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner.As per the SRS report, the figures for infant mortality rate, under five mortality rate, and neonatal mortality rate (the number of deaths per 1,000 live births of children under 28 days of age) are significantly lower compared to NFHS-5. .Announcing the SRS 2020 figures in 2022, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said India was poised to meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) targets of child mortality under PM Modi’s leadership “with focused interventions” and “strong Centre-State partnership.” These targets are to bring the under five mortality rate to under 25 and the neonatal mortality rate to under 12. However, the quality of the SRS mortality data has come under scrutiny in the past, especially during the pandemic year of 2020 when it was questioned for possibly underestimating deaths. .In the ten years between NFHS-3 and -4, the infant mortality rate dropped from 57 to 41, which is a -28% fall (or improvement). So on average, under the UPA government, infant mortality rate improved by about 2.8% per year. In the five-year period between NFHS-4 and -5, under the NDA government, the drop was -14.63%. So the annual progress rate under the Modi government was 2.9%, almost the same as UPA..Child nutritionWhen Union Minister Smriti Irani ridiculed the Global Hunger Index after India ranked extremely low, Kharge pointed to NFHS-5 data that showed persisting malnutrition among children in the country. As per the latest NFHS, about 1 in 3 children under five years of age are stunted (too short for their age due to malnutrition) and about 1 in 5 children under five are wasted (weighing too less for their height). UNICEF’s recent estimates were close – it found that as of 2022, 31.7% of children in India under five were stunted and 18.7% of them were wasted.Although these numbers have improved since the last NFHS in 2015, the annual rate of progress for stunting was slightly less under the Modi government compared to the UPA government. In reducing child wasting, however, the Modi government has performed better, as well as in reducing the proportion of children under five who are underweight for their age. But when it comes to children who are severely wasted, both governments have performed poorly, although the UPA government witnessed a worse increase in severe child wasting. Overall, the NDA government fared better at alleviating malnutrition, but ten years later, the problem persists for many children. .The Modi government rebranded the National Nutrition Mission as POSHAN Abhiyaan in 2018, with the aim of eliminating malnutrition in the country by 2022. In 2021-22, the government launched Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0, bringing the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), POSHAN, and other schemes together. The ICDS, which is meant to provide health and nutrition services for children under six years and to pregnant and lactating women, received an assistance of Rs 18,691 crore from the Union government in 2014-15. In comparison, 10 years later, the Revised Estimate of the allocation for the three schemes under Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0 (ICDS – Anganwadi Services, Poshan Abhiyan, Scheme for Adolescent Girls) for 2023-24 was only Rs 21,523 crore (and the Budgeted Estimate for 2024-25 was Rs 21,200 crore).Under POSHAN Abhiyan, awareness programmes are held for preventing anaemia in children and women. This includes promoting AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) for addressing anaemia.Anaemia among children and adults saw a sizeable jump under the Modi government. In fact, the percentage of adults with anaemia reached higher levels in 2020 than in 2005. The government has decided to drop anaemia from the next round of the survey, NFHS-6. Amid criticism, the move was justified saying the method used in NFHS (blood sample collection by pricking fingers) was leading to overstimation of anaemia. The data will now be captured by a different survey -- the newly launched Diet and Biomarkers Survey in India (DABS-I), where blood samples will be drawn from the vein. But the first round of DABS-I reportedly has a sample size of about 1.8 lakh households, while NFHS-5 surveyed 6.1 lakh households. .NFHS also shows that consumption of iron-folic acid, which is used to treat anaemia, had progressed faster among pregnant women under the Manmohan Singh government.Pregnant women, children under five years, and menstruating girls and women are the most vulnerable to anaemia. Anaemia during pregnancy has been associated with “poor maternal and birth outcomes, including premature birth, low birth weight and maternal mortality,” according to the World Health Organisation. .Child and maternal healthIn 2014, the Modi government launched its flagship ‘Mission Indradhanush’ programme with the aim of achieving over 90% full immunisation coverage across India. In 2021 as the COVID pandemic was still raging, PM Modi claimed that this target had been met even before the pandemic began in 2020.He said that in 2014, when his government was elected, vaccine coverage in India was only around 60%. This aligns with NFHS-4, which found that 62% of children aged 12-23 months were fully immunised (against BCG, measles, polio, and DPT). But although he claimed that 90% immunisation coverage was achieved before 2020, NFHS-5 shows that the coverage had reached only around 76%. The Prime Minister had cited the 90% statistic from Health Management Information System (HMIS), which can’t be directly compared with NFHS data.PM Modi had claimed that at the speed at which vaccination was happening before his government came to power, India would have taken another 40 years to achieve 100% vaccination. But NFHS data shows that the pace of vaccination has only marginally sped up under the NDA rule, contrary to the PM’s claims..Other metrics of maternity care and child welfare also showed faster progress under the UPA government..The number of child marriages recorded among women has also dropped at a slower rate under the NDA government, compared to the previous regime..HealthcareAccording to NFHS-5, only 41% of households in India had at least one member covered by health insurance or a similar scheme. While this is an improvement from 2015, the pace of progress once again was much faster under the UPA government. This despite the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana health insurance scheme being launched in 2018.While spending towards the scheme has remained steadily high over the years, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India has found several irregularities and corruption in insurance claim settlements. NFHS also captures undernourishment among adults through the proportion of people with a lower than normal body mass index (BMI). While experts say BMI is an imperfect health metric, if considered as an approximation at the population level, the percentage of women who are 'thin' or 'underweight' (with BMI less than 18.5) has reduced slightly faster under the NDA regime. Subscribe to TNM and power our coverage. .Living conditionsIn 2016, the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme was launched to provide LPG connections to poor households. The Union government claims that the scheme has benefited over 10.27 crore households, and that nearly 88% of the beneficiaries had taken at least one refill during 2022-23. It also claims that on average, consumption has increased from 3 refills in 2019-20 to a projected 3.9 refills in 2023-24.However, RTI responses revealed that during that year, almost 25% of Ujjwala beneficiaries took one or no refill cylinders.While Ujjwala beneficiaries do receive a subsidy (raised from Rs 200 to Rs 300 last year), even subsidised LPG prices rose significantly from Rs 414 in January 2014 to Rs 903 in July 2023 per 14.2 kg LPG cylinder, as Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli told Rajya Sabha at the time. In September 2023, the Union government announced a blanket subsidy of Rs 200, bringing domestic LPG prices for Ujjwala consumers to about Rs 603 (at an additional Rs 300 subsidy) in Delhi. A further price drop of Rs 100 was announced by PM Modi on International Women’s Day this year, bringing the subsidised price to about Rs 503 (and non-subsidised price to Rs 803 per cylinder).And as early as April 2018, PM Modi claimed that all villages in India had attained access to electricity. While the NFHS-5 figures are quite high, they don’t exactly reflect the Prime Minister’s claims. Moreover, electrification happened at a faster rate under the UPA government..To improve access to safe drinking water in rural households, the Jal Jeevan Mission was launched in August 2019, with the aim of providing individual household tap connections to all rural households by 2024. According to the Jal Shakti Ministry, over 11 crore rural households have been covered under the scheme, taking access to tap water connections from 17% in 2019 to 76% at present. NFHS-5 too reflects a considerable improvement under the Modi government, showing that 95% of the rural population had an improved drinking water source by 2020. But unlike the Modi government’s claims, by 2015 (in NFHS-4), this figure already stood at 89%..Under the Swacch Bharat Mission launched in 2014, the Union government has claimed that all villages in India had become open defecation free by 2019, and rural sanitation coverage had gone up from 39% in 2014 to 100% in 2019. While NFHS data contradicts these claims, it says sanitation has improved faster under NDA than UPA..Women’s schooling has grown at a slower pace under the NDA government than earlier. The Modi government launched its flagship Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme in 2015 to improve child sex ratio, and discrimination against girls in health, nutrition and education. However, school enrolments and retention of girl students grew comparatively fasted under the UPA government. In 2021, the Parliamentary Committee on Empowerment of Women said that the government had spent a major chunk of the scheme funds, about 80%, on just media campaigns. But the improvement in sex ratio at birth was better under NDA. .And despite the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) launched in 2014 to improve financial inclusion, under which the government claims that 28.9 crore women have benefited as of March 2024, financial inclusion of women happened at a much faster rate under the Manmohan Singh government. This scheme too has been criticised for poor implementation and several irregularities. In 2023, a CAG report revealed that nearly 7.5 lakh beneficiaries of the scheme were linked to the same number, and thousands were similarly linked to other similar numbers. The report also found that nearly Rs 7 crore was paid towards treatment of individuals previously marked dead in the scheme's database.