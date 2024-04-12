Manmohan vs Modi years: A comparison of health data under each PM

In October 2023, a comment made by Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani came under severe criticism. Smriti had ridiculed the credibility of the Global Hunger Index (GHI)-2023 report that ranked India 111th among 125 countries. In response, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The Modi government is allergic to any critical global data, but even Indian data says that our people are going hungry!” The Indian data he cited was from the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) for 2019-21.

Unlike the Global Hunger Index, which is measured by European non-profits, the NFHS is carried out under the Government of India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Five rounds of the survey have been published since 1992-93, and the last three editions happen to roughly overlap with the transfer of power at the Union government. A comparison between the indicators of health, education, and quality of life can be a helpful proxy for comparing progress on various fronts, under the previous UPA government led by Manmohan Singh (2004-2014) and the present NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2014-2024).