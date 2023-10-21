'Shameful, ignorant': Smriti Irani slammed for ridiculing India's hunger index score

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani is facing severe flak from the opposition after her comment about the credibility of the Global Hunger Index (GHI). Speaking at an event by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) on 'Future Role Of Women In India' held at Taj Deccan in Hyderabad, she said that the index is based on phone calls asking if the call’s receiver was hungry. She dismissed the GHI-2023 report that was released on October 19, that gave rank 111 to India among 125 countries.

Speaking at the event, Smriti said that there were indices which did not project India’s story “deliberately”. “For instance, the Global Hunger Index… How do they build that indice? 3000 people from a country of 140 crore get a phone call from Gallup and they are asked, 'Are you hungry'? Now trust me, I left my house in Delhi in the morning at 4 today. I caught a flight at 5 to go to Kochi. I did a conclave there, caught a flight at 5 o'clock to come to this programme. By the time I get to anything called food, it will be 10 o'clock. If you called me anytime in the day today and asked from Gallup are you hungry, I'll say 'Oh yes, I am'. And that index says Pakistan is doing better than india. Can you imagine?” she said.