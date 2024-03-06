Maharashtra moves SC against prof Saibaba’s acquittal in Maoist links case

The Maharashtra government has yet again moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court's order, on Tuesday, March 5, acquitting former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba and five others accused in an alleged Maoist links case. The Bombay High Court's Nagpur Bench acquitted Saibaba and five others, overturning the 2017 verdict of a Gadchiroli sessions court which had sentenced them to life terms.

A division bench of Justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes ordered the acquitted accused to be released from jail after depositing Rs 50,000 each as bail bond. The bench said that it was acquitting all the accused in the case as the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt against them. The Court declared the sanction against the accused under the UAPA as “null and void.”