MA Baby writes to Kharge, objects to Congress allegations against CPI(M) in Kerala

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The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] General Secretary MA Baby wrote to Indian National Congress (INC) President Mallikarjun Kharge ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting on Monday, May 8, expressing strong disagreement with the allegations and accusations levelled against the CPI(M) by Congress national leaders during the Kerala Assembly election campaign.

During the 2026 Assembly elections, Congress leaders had alleged that CPI(M) and BJP have deals in many constituencies, and in a letter, MA Baby questioned the allegations, calling them baseless.

“Right from the June 2023 Patna meeting that launched the INDIA bloc, the CPI(M) has worked sincerely to see such a united platform emerge. Strangely, now, the CPI(M) is accused of having a deal with the BJP. This is a canard which we cannot take lightly,” MA Baby’s letter reads.

Congress leadership also alleged that Pinarayi Viajyan, CPI(M)'s senior leader, Member of the Polit Bureau and then Chief Minister, had struck a deal with Modi. Citing the alleged deal, the party's national leadership questioned why he has not been interrogated or arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

“These were not stray remarks made in the heat of an election campaign, but were the centrepiece of your political campaign. Every national leader, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and you, made such allegations repeatedly,” the letter reads.

He also emphasised how CPI(M) cadres are working against BJP and RSS in Kerala. “You should know that hundreds of our cadres were martyred in Kerala in the fight against the RSS-BJP. We would also like to bring to your notice that during the last ten years of LDF rule in Kerala, there were no communal riots of any sort, unlike in many other states, which vouches for our commitment towards secularism and safeguarding communal harmony,” his letter said.

He then mentioned Rahul Gandhi’s repeated calls for ED action against the then Kerala Chief Minister. “Can this be termed as an anti-BJP stance, or is it a case of inviting the Modi government to take illegal punitive action against a fellow Opposition leader? Unless these matters are clarified, the very purpose of the INDIA bloc would be in question.”

MA Baby ensured that the party will cooperate in Parliament with the INDIA bloc. “The CPI(M) will fully cooperate in Parliament with the INDIA bloc and other opposition parties to put up a united fight against the authoritarian, communal, and anti-people policies of the Modi government. The CPI(M) will never be found wanting in this task despite all the attacks and distortions,” the letter said.