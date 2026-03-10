Left MPs criticise Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Pinarayi Vijayan at INDIA bloc meet

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

At the INDIA bloc meeting on March 9, two Left MPs from Kerala criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his earlier remarks against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

John Brittas, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI(M)) Rajya Sabha leader, and P Santhosh Kumar, leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI), described Rahul’s remarks as “inappropriate” and stated that such comments were harmful to the unity of the INDIA bloc.

According to The Hindu, the meeting was conducted in Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s presence. Santhosh Kumar reportedly raised this issue first and termed Rahul’s act "inappropriate". Brittas seconded this view, the report further says. Kharge reportedly recommended the issue be taken up bilaterally.

At a public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on March 7, Rahul accused the CPI(M) and BJP of reaching a “deal” and referred to them collectively as ‘CJP’.

He asked why the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had not taken action against Pinarayi, despite various allegations, implying a secret understanding between the state and Union governments.

Rahul also criticised the Left government for allegedly working for corporate interests, suggesting they should rename themselves the ‘Corporatist Party of India'.

Reacting to these remarks, John Britas said, “He won’t specify what exactly the CM has done to warrant arrest by ED or CBI! Yet he has the audacity to repeatedly call for Pinarayi Vijayan’s arrest—recycling the same baseless allegations that conveniently align with BJP’s attacks on the Left.”

Britas also accused Rahul of an “unholy nexus with the BJP leadership” in relation to the National Herald case and cases against his brother-in-law Robert Vadra.

Britas added: “Everyone knows how Congress and BJP colluded to fabricate the Delhi excise 'scam' case against Kejriwal and AAP leaders—a blatant political conspiracy and assault to cripple AAP and to ensure the victory of BJP in Delhi. Has the LOP got any moral right left to talk about fighting the BJP, after so many Congress leaders, including his staunch lieutenants, lavishly enriching the Modi-Shah team?”