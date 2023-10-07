Lawyer Gautam Bhatia named in NewsClick FIR for 'defending Xiaomi, Vivo'

The Delhi police has named Delhi-based lawyer and writer Gautam Bhatia in the First Information Report (FIR) against NewsClick. On Tuesday, October 3, the police arrested journalist and NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, after conducting raids at the homes and offices of several persons associated with the news outlet. Prabir, who is also the editor-in-chief of NewsClick, has been accused of "spreading Chinese propaganda" through his news platform.

The FIR said that Gautam Bhatia was a “key person” who conspired to create a legal community network in India to campaign for and put up “spirited defense” of legal cases against Chinese telecom companies Xiaomi and Vivo in return for benefits. However, the FIR does not specify the alleged crime committed by the lawyer.

Read: UAPA case against NewsClick founder Prabir: Legal experts say FIR lacks specifics

The police alleged that Xiaomi and Vivo incorporated thousands of shell companies in India in violation of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 and the Foreign Exchange Management Act in order to illegally infuse foreign funds in India. Along with Gautam Bhatia, the FIR alleged, writer Geeta Hariharan too has defended legal cases against Xiaomi and Vivo.