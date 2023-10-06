UAPA case against NewsClick founder Prabir: Legal experts say FIR lacks specifics

The searches were related to an FIR registered on August 17, 2023, invoking multiple sections of the UAPA, including “raising funds for a terrorist act”, along with Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

In their statement on Wednesday, October 4, NewsClick said that all of its funding is through legal channels. “All funding received by NewsClick has been through the appropriate banking channels and have been reported to the relevant authorities as required by law, as substantiated by the Reserve Bank of India in proceedings before the High Court of Delhi,” the statement read.

Citing how the police have not justified some of the charges in the FIR, a lawyer further elaborated to TNM that this is unusual. “The police have not even managed to explain some of the sections they have charged the accused with. Normally, when there is a charge of Section 153A, which promotes enmity between two groups, they should at least mention which are the two groups. There are no groups mentioned in the FIR between whom the accused promoted enmity,” they said.

The Delhi police, in its FIR, also mentions Prabir’s association with human rights activist Gautam Navlakha, who is under house arrest in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case. “Gautam Navlakha has been a shareholder in PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt Ltd since its inception in the year 2018. He remained involved in anti-Indian and unlawful activities such as actively supporting banned Naxal organisations and having anti-national nexus with Gulam Nabi Fai, who is an agent of ISI of Pakistan,” reads the FIR.

According to the police, the foreign funds received by Prabir were routed to Gautam Navlakha and others, including activist Teesta Setalvad. The police went on to allege that these funds were used to abet damage and destruction of property through the farmers' protests.