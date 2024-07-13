KC Venugopal gets alert for ‘malicious spyware’ in iPhone, blames Modi Govt

Congress MP and party organisation in-charge, KC Venugopal on Saturday, July 13, accused the Narendra Modi-led Union Government of using a “malicious spyware” to try and hack his phone.

Venugopal shared a screenshot of a message from Apple, which stated that his iPhone associated with his Apple ID was targeted by a mercenary spyware attack.

The alert, which Venugopal posted, mentioned that Apple had previously notified him on October 30, 2023, and that this was not a repeat notice but a new detection of another attack. In his post, Venugopal directly accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sarcastically thanking him for the "special present."

“Thank you PM Modi ji for sending your favourite malicious spyware on my phone also! Apple has been kind enough to intimate me about this special present of yours!” Venugopal wrote.