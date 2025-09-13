Jagdeep Chhokar’s death marks a setback for India’s fight for clean politics

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Educator, activist, and founding member of the Association for Democratic Reforms, Jagdeep S Chhokar, died on Thursday morning after a heart attack. He was 80.

A relentless advocate for transparency and accountability in Indian politics, Chhokar spent over two decades pushing reforms that reshaped the country’s electoral landscape. He emerged as a key legal strategist behind several landmark Supreme Court judgments that mandated political parties to disclose candidates’ criminal, financial, and educational backgrounds – measures that transformed electoral accountability.

His death has now sent shock waves across India’s civil society and academic circles. Among those who expressed condolences were RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha, lawyer Sanjay Hegde, former election commissioner Ashok Lavasa, and journalist Maneesh Chhibber, among others.

Jha said Chhokar had “forced the nation to look into the mirror of its electoral practices and confront the cracks beneath the surface of its democratic edifice”. Hedge wrote, “Rest in Power sir, you fought well to preserve India's democratic institutions and kept them on the right track.” Calling Chhokar’s passing tragic, Lavasa said the ADR has “rendered yeoman service in maintaining high standards of electoral democracy. People like him & ADR are vital for questioning authorities, a healthy sign for any democracy”. Chhibber said the nation “will be poorer without you”.