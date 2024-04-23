‘Is your apology the same size as your ads?’: SC to Patanjali Ayurved

The court also directed the Union Government to submit an explanation about a letter the AYUSH Ministry issued to all state governments ordering them to refrain from taking action against the advertisement of AYUSH products as per Rule 170 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945. The letter had stated that after a meeting of Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani Drugs Technical Advisory Board (ASUDTAB), it was recommended to omit Rule 170 and its related provisions in Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.

Rule 170 was inserted into the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules in 2018 and was meant to control inappropriate advertisements of Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani medicines. Under the rule, no ads related to these drugs shall be published without being cleared by the licensing authority of the state where the medicine is manufactured. The top court sought the Union government to explain why this rule was omitted. In addition, all the state governments have also been impleaded in the case.