Baba Ramdev personally apologises to Supreme Court for misleading Patanjali ads

Co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd Baba Ramdev and Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna on Tuesday, April 16, appeared in person and tendered an “unqualified and unconditional apology” before the Supreme Court for promoting misleading advertisements. The court was hearing a contempt of court case against the company and the duo in a matter about deceptive advertisements and making statements against allopathic medicine. Ramdev and Balkrishna told the court that Patanjali is also ready to apologise publicly to express remorse.

Clarifying that it has not condoned Ramdev and Balkrishna’s conduct, the Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, said it would consider the unconditional apology tendered.

Patanjali had earlier assured the Supreme Court that it would not make casual statements claiming the medicinal efficacy of its products or advertise or brand them in violation of laws. The company also said that it would not release any statement against any system of medicine to the media in any form. But Ramdev and Balkrishna continued the publication of misleading advertisements and held a press conference immediately after Patanjali’s lawyer furnished this undertaking before the apex court in November last year.