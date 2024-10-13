‘Institutional murder’: Activists, politicians mourn GN Saibaba’s death

Professor and activist Gokarakonda Naga Saibaba passed away on October 12, just seven months after his acquittal in a case in which he was alleged to have links with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). He was arrested and incarcerated under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for the past 10 years. During the period of his 10-year incarceration, he had complained of harrowing ill-treatment and torture meted out by jail authorities. Though he had permanent polio-paralysis, jail authorities had even refused to hand over his medication. He was 58 when he breathed his last at Hyderabad’s Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

“Prof. G.N. Saibaba’s passing away is a profound loss for the human rights community. A tireless advocate for the oppressed, he fearlessly fought against injustice, even when his own freedom and health were at risk. His courage in defending civil liberties, despite many challenges, will be remembered as an enduring example of integrity. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said.