Seven months after his acquittal in UAPA case, human rights activist Dr GN Saibaba dies

A mere seven months after his acquittal in a case in which he was alleged to have links with Maoists, former Delhi University professor and activist Dr Gokarakonda Naga Saibaba's passed away on Saturday, October 12. Saibaba, who had become a symbol of state repression, breathed his last at Hyderabad’s Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 58. During his ten-year incarceration, Saibaba had complained of the harrowing ill-treatment and torture meted out by jail authorities. Though he had permanent polio-paralysis, jail authorities had even refused to hand over his medication, Saibaba had told the media after his acquittal.

Saibaba, also an English professor at Delhi University’s Ram Lal Anand College, was acquitted by the Bombay High Court along with five others earlier in March. He was arrested and booked under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for alleged association with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). However, the State failed to prove the charges against him.

A passionate voice of the Left, the former Delhi University professor’s death marks a deep void in the human rights landscape at a time when several political prisoners still remain jailed under the UAPA.