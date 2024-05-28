News

Injunction plea filed against PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi over defamatory remarks on Adani group

The petition has been filed by Surjit Singh Yadav, who is a farmer, social worker and an investor in the Indian Stock Market.
Prime Minister Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
TNM Staff

A petition has been filed at the Delhi High Court, on Monday, May 27, by a social worker seeking the court to restrain Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Prime Minister Modi Narendra Modi from making defamatory remarks against the Adani Group. The petition has been filed amidst the election campaigning, where both the leaders were seen attacking each other by mentioning the Indian corporate group in their speeches.

According to a report from The Economic Times, the injunction has been filed by Surjit Singh Yadav, who is a farmer, social worker and an investor in the Indian Stock Market. "The suit seeks a permanent injunction to prevent Gandhi and Modi from making unsubstantiated statements that could harm the Adani Group's market value and investor interests," Yadav has reportedly sought in his plea.

In the plea, he has referred to a campaign speech made by Rahul Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh on March 3, where he accused that the Union government had waived off loans of Adani group. He has also quoted the speech of PM Modi made in Telangana on May 8, in which he made a first-of-its-kind remark alleging a nexus between Congress and businessmen Ambani and Adani.

