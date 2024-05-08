‘What is the deal between Congress and Adani-Ambani’: PM Modi asks

In a first-of-its-kind remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised allegations of a nexus between Congress and businessmen Ambani and Adani. This is usually one of the major allegations which many Opposition leaders use against the Modi government.

Addressing an election rally in Telangana’s Karimnagar on Wednesday, May 8, he questioned the Congress why it has stopped attacking the two businessmen.

“After abusing Adani and Ambani for five years, Congress stopped abusing them as soon as the elections started. The fact that Congress has stopped means that the stolen money has reached Congress. They [Congress] should declare how much cash has been taken from them, and how many sacks of black money loaded in tempos have reached the party. What deal has been made?,” he asked.

In the past, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into allegations of irregularities in the Adani Group’s use of offshore funds, and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "uncomfortable silence" claiming that India’s reputation is at stake. “Why is this one gentleman who is close to the Prime Minister allowed to move a billion dollars to pump up his share price, to use that money to capture Indian assets, airports, ports? Why is no investigation taking place?,” he had asked.

The remarks were made after an OCCRP (Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project) report, dismissed by the Adani group, alleged that "opaque" funds were used to funnel substantial investments into the publicly traded stocks of the Adani Group, purportedly masking the involvement of business partners associated with the Adani family.