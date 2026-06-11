Indira Jaising’s memoir offers the comforting pat you need in hopeless times

Every day she has entered a court, Indira Jaising has held on to the Constitution, finding herself at home in the little red book, decade after decade. True love, you think, as you turn the pages of her new memoir, The Constitution is My Home, and realise how the beloved veteran of a lawyer never ceased to pluck out elements from the Constitution to continue fighting for human rights, well into her 80s. In every chapter, she reiterates her faith in India’s Constitution, the one document she believes still holds power over the most powerful of people.

“When I say the Constitution is my home, I mean it in the deepest sense. It gives me identity, comfort and reassurance, because it acknowledges our shared past, our migrations, our comings and goings, our multiple homes and our common origin.”

Her lines like these, passionate and quotable, are sprinkled across the book, written as a conversation between Indira and the feminist writer and publisher Ritu Menon. Indira writes that she had been pushing the idea of a memoir away for a long time until it began to take the form of this prolonged interview. Ritu Menon, very methodically, takes you through Indira’s past, her most impactful interventions in the lives of women and working-class people that even an uninformed reader could find a rewarding exercise.

You are hooked as you read in the early pages about Indira’s mother, an illiterate woman who had moved from Karachi to Mumbai on her marriage, and determinedly learned much through books in the limited space that she was allowed to move. Watching her mother’s forced life had distanced a young Indira from the idea of marriage for many years. When she eventually found a partner, she decided not to have children, knowing how her work would take up all her time.

Those are among the brief excursions into Indira’s personal life that you get a glimpse of. The rest of the book sticks to several of her known cases - bracketed into the broad causes she has always fought for. Interesting titles are framed: democratic lawyering and secular lawyering, the lost years and who-is-a-citizen. She calls democratic lawyering the attempt to close the gap between constitutional promise and lived reality. She reiterates throughout the book the need to defend civil and political rights rather than advancing economic and social ones.

Among such fights are the case of the Air India hostesses who wanted to be supervisors, the Bombay hawkers union case, the pavement dwellers case, the Sabarimala and Triple Talaq cases, and the sexual harassment cases against high-profile men. Indira’s interventions have led to the creation of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, which came to the aid of countless women, abused and left without a home, as well as the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.