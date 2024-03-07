Indian national from Hyderabad duped into fighting for Russia killed

Asfan, who was working in a readymade garment shop in Hyderabad, was duped by a job agent based in Dubai. He, and two others, went to Moscow via Sharjah in November 2023. When Afsan’s family were not able to contact him, they lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad police and met Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Owaisi, on February 21, appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to bring back 12 Indians who were forced to fight Ukraine alongside the Russian Army. He said the unemployed youth were promised jobs as security staff at buildings but were cheated and taken to the warfront. The agents reportedly promised them Rs 30,000 per month initially and Rs 1.5 lakh later. Owaisi added that three agents had cheated unemployed youth by sending them to Russia to fight against Ukraine.

The 12 Indians stranded in the war zone included two youths from Telangana, three from Karnataka, two from Kashmir and one each from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Hamil Mangukiya, 23, from Gujarat was killed in an airstrike on February 21 in the Donetsk region on the Russia-Ukraine border.