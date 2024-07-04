Indian journalists’ YouTube videos get copyright strikes from South African company

‘Harassment’

Sakshi Joshi, an independent journalist who has close to two million subscribers on YouTube, said she received at least three such claims from Ziiki Media, which meant that she could not monetise those videos anymore.

On disputing them, the copyright claim was “released”, and YouTube informed her that it was identified as “bad claim”. “The fact that so many of us were receiving so many invalid claims is harassment,” said Joshi.

Abhisar Sharma, an independent journalist with 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube, received four such claims and was able to successfully get all four reversed.

However, not everyone was able to successfully revert the claim. Bolta Hindustan, which was suspended by the Information and Broadcasting ministry earlier this year, received close to a dozen such copyright claims from Ziiki Media. About four of their claims were resolved, while the rest are pending.

Mr Reaction Wala, who has 1.29 million YouTube subscribers, told Newslaundry that after receiving the claims, he immediately deleted the videos, to prevent further issues.

A representative from Ziiki Media told Newslaundry that the claims had gone to thousands of channels, including mainstream media houses and political leaders.

‘Automatic content ID claims’

Representatives from Ziiki Media told Newslaundry that the company also provides CMS systems for content creators on YouTube, including news channels. And a “bug” in one of the CMS systems had generated automatic Content ID claims. These claims are different from copyright strikes, which are defined by law and generated manually.

Some copyright owners on YouTube use Content ID, a tool to scan the streaming platform and automatically generate claims against matching copyright-protected content. YouTube videos are scanned against a database of files submitted by copyright owners, and in case of a match, the said video may be blocked.

YouTube specifies in its rules that copyright owners who make “erroneous Content ID claims” can have their Content ID access disabled, and their partnership with YouTube terminated.

“We have raised the issue with YouTube, which is helping us resolve it at the earliest,” said a senior employee of Ziiki Media. “We have been whitelisting some channels to prevent this from happening to them. Because it is such a large number, it is taking time to manually prevent this, but our team has been working day and night to resolve this.”

YouTube told Newslaundry that they are “currently investigating the matter” and working closely with their partners to resolve it. It said it works towards balancing the rights of copyright holders with the creative pursuits of the YouTube community, and it was not up to them to decide who “owns the rights” to content.

YouTube also said that they would remove access to certain copyright tools if a partner “repeatedly abuses the system”.

This article was originally published by Newslaundry and is republished with permission.