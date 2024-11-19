India overtakes China as top student sender to US

India has surpassed China as the top sender of students to the United States for the first time since 2009, according to the latest Open Doors Report released on Monday, November 18, by US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti. The report reveals that over 330,000 Indian students were enrolled in higher education programs in the U.S. in the 2023/2024 academic year, marking a 23% increase from the previous year.

This surge in Indian students pursuing higher education in the U.S. is accompanied by significant growth across various levels of study. For the second consecutive year, India secured its position as the leading sender of international graduate students with nearly 197,000 students, representing a 19% increase from the previous year. The number of Indian students participating in Optional Practical Training (OPT) programs also saw a remarkable 41% rise, reaching 97,556, solidifying India's position as a key source of skilled professionals in the U.S. market. Undergraduate enrollment from India also witnessed a 13% increase, surpassing 36,000 students.

The Open Doors Report, released during International Education Week, also highlights a notable 300% increase in American students choosing India as their study abroad destination, with the number rising from 300 to 1,300 in just one year.

This growing educational partnership between the two countries is also being strengthened by the launch of the "Women in STEM Development and Medicine Fellowship" (Women in STEMM India Fellowship). This new initiative, a partnership between the John Hopkins University Gupta-Klinsky India Institute and the US-India Alliance for Women's Economic Empowerment, aims to support and empower early-career women scientists and researchers in India.

Ambassador Garcetti emphasized the significance of international education and collaboration at the launch of the fellowship, saying, "Today marks the celebration of the shared belief that education is not confined by borders, and that collaboration between our countries and institutions is the key to solving global challenges.”

The fellowship program seeks to provide critical research skills, mentorship opportunities, and global networking connections to address the barriers faced by women in STEMM fields. Johns Hopkins University President Ronald J. Daniels stressed the importance of empowering women in STEMM for global innovation.

He said, “At Johns Hopkins University, we believe that empowering women in STEMM is essential for advancing global innovation. The Women in STEMM Fellowship, launched in partnership with the US State Department, is designed to help Indian women scientists gain critical research skills, access mentors, and connect with global networks. This fellowship addresses the barriers that often limit women’s progress in these fields by providing the support, training, and resources they need to start and sustain their research careers.”