In Knife, author Salman Rushdie movingly reflects on the attack that cost him an eye

It must be human nature, to think longingly of a day or time just before a catastrophe had occurred, recollecting such ordinary moments as standing outside your room and watching the full moon. You’d want to extend your hand to the past and pat that self that is so blissfully unaware of what’s to come, going on innocently about the day’s business. In his book Knife, a meditation on the attempt on his life, Salman Rushdie calls the night of August 11, 2022 his last innocent night, when he watched the full moon as a man in love and thought of his just-finished novel Victory City.

The next day, he would stand on a stage in Chautauqua Institution, near New York, and watch a young man from the audience rush towards him with a knife – a scene he had imagined several times in the past when a fatwa was issued in Iran to assassinate him for his work The Satanic Verses. He would think, “So it’s you, here you are.” Yet, Salman would not move away as the young man reached him, only block his face with the left hand and take the first stab, before falling bloodied on the floor as the knife struck him 14 more times.

You are reading it one and a half years after the attack, so you know the writer, like in a story that he might have written, would survive. But you could not help feel the panic of the people around him, the gasps let out by a world of fans and well wishers, the misery of the family and the state of his wife Eliza’s mind when she hopped on an expensive private plane to reach his side, fearing he might have died. Salman’s retelling snatches you from the present and puts you on the Chautauqua stage with him while he, like a man roaming outside his body, appears to watch it unfold and present it to you matter-of-factly. There is a calm undertone that makes you wonder if he did not stop between sentences to scream his lungs out at the memory of every single stab and the long months of getting back on his feet.