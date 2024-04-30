In Baramati, Ajit and Sunetra’s ‘double engine growth’ vs sympathy for saheb and Supriya

Sharad Pawar’s faction also has the additional burden of educating voters of their brand new symbol, a man blowing the tutari. But at least on the surface, this doesn’t seem to be an issue playing out, with everyone being familiar with the tutari thanks to the campaigning around it.

Many also directly refer to the party by the symbol name. “Aye tutari!” yells an autorickshaw driver to a passing party worker on the streets of Baramati.

Sule’s team told us about door-to-door campaigns they had undertaken to educate people about the new symbol. The advantage of the new symbol being a musical instrument that party workers can organise to be played, over and over, has also resulted in solidifying the image in the mind of the voters.

But there’s a round two to the battle of the tutari – the Election Commission last week also granted the symbol (minus the man playing it) to an independent candidate in Baramati. The Sharad Pawar faction has filed a complaint with the EC, worrying that voters might pick it by mistake.

Sharad Pawar’s goodwill is written all over Baramati.

“If Sharad Pawar wasn't born in Baramati, what would we be?” asked Ashish Jagtap. It is a sentiment reflected by everyone, even those supporting Ajit-Sunetra this time. The elevation of a rural district to a three-tier city that can stand shoulder to shoulder with Mumbai has happened due to his efforts, they say.

When the party broke, Jagtap, a Maratha activist, recalled going to Govind Bagh, the residence of Sharad Pawar. “I’m an output of his work,” he said, adding that he was only able to get a college education because of the senior Pawar’s efforts in building the infrastructure.

But there are other factors.

Six assembly constituencies fall under the Lok Sabha Baramati seat. Out of these six, two belong to the Ajit-led NCP faction (Baramati and Indapur), two are with the BJP (Daund and Khadakwasala) and two are with the Congress (Purandar and Bhor). That gives Ajit the edge of four constituencies over Sharad’s two.

It has not been easy for the coalition party workers to stick to the sides of their party, either. At one of Sule’s campaigns, a member of the MVA coalition told us that he is with dada, but had to come out to show support to Sule to not upset the other leaders.

Party offices of the two factions are right next to each other in many places. The NCP (Sharad Pawar) new office in Baramati, for example, offers a bird’s-eye view from the backdoor into Ajit Pawar’s office. In Indapur, meanwhile, the offices of both factions are located in the same building, with one’s floor as another’s ceiling.

The dada-vahini camp

Despite being just a floor away from the other NPC faction, and the fact that they were colleagues a year back, the party workers from Ajit-led NCP in Indapur say that they no longer maintain friendly relations with the workers who have chosen tai’s side.

“Abhi humare beech mei ek diwaar aagayi hai (Now there’s a wall between us),” a party worker says. “We don’t talk to them and they don’t talk to us.”

It is in this village that Ajit Pawar made a remark last week that caused a storm. The 64-year-old had told voters that he would help the town with funds if they vote for him, or he will have to hold back his hand. But party workers brushed this aside and said that is “just his way of speaking”.

While the EC maintained that the remarks were not a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, support among his loyalists and voters is unwavering.

Voters who are siding with him are doing so because he looks into problems, holds weekly ‘darbars’ and because he can bring “more development”. Tai, meanwhile, is criticised for not being accessible to the locals.

Amol Gawad, a 38-year-old farmer in Baramati, justifies Ajit leaving the NCP faction.

“Such problems happen in the family. Didn’t this happen in Dhirubhai’s (Ambani) house too?” he asked. “I am standing with dada because whenever we approach him for any help, he immediately does it. He doesn’t say come later or ask someone else. When we would meet (Sharad) Pawar saheb, he would also say ‘meet Ajit and he will get it done’.”

Gawad also says that if the government in Maharashtra is an ally of the central government, they will be able to get more work done – a sentiment that is echoed by many of those supporting Ajit Pawar.

Sunetra, too, realises this, and has used this to push the idea that Ajit and the Modi camp allies are focussed on development, while appealing for votes. In her campaign speeches, Sunetra says she is standing for her husband as it is her “duty” and stresses on his work.

With this being her maiden election, her speeches lack the finesse of other three Pawars, who have become political veterans. Sunetra is usually the one working behind the scenes, campaigning for other members of her family.

Ajit Pawar also has the support of sugar cooperatives, with their directors and former directors coming out in the streets to campaign for his faction.

They dismissed the opposition’s “washing machine” charge in a conversation with us during one such campaign in a village, and said that they were with Pawar Junior because it would result in further development.

This is also an idea that many voters, especially the traders and businessmen, seem to be buying.