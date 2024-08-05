In Anand Patwardhan’s The World is Family, personal histories merge with freedom struggle

The new film will also act as as intervention, for history is being rewritten, Anand says, even as we speak. “History is being rewritten by the people in power, namely the RSS and the BJP, forces that never fought for India's independence. They were actually collaborators with the British. If you read your history, you will know that they supported the British even in the 1942 [Quit India] Movement. Even earlier, the only leader that espoused the Hindutva ideology that went to jail against the British was VD Savarkar, but even he badly betrayed the cause. After he was sent to the Andamans cellular jail, he wrote seven mercy petitions begging the British to set him free, promising them that he would forever remain loyal to them. After coming out of jail, he never spoke against the British,” Anand says.



The election results of 2024 – where the BJP could not get a majority of its own and had to form a government with allies – give more than a tiny hope, Anand says. “Given that these elections were fixed in multiple ways, I'm not only talking about EVM fixing, although EVM fixing is also probable as the percentage of votes cast mysteriously increased many days after polling. The biggest level of fixing was that only one party had money during these elections. Those in power destroyed the money power of the entire opposition. They also put opposition people in jail. In many recent state elections, they even bought over people who had won elections against them. They just gave them money to switch sides. It makes a laughing stock of the electoral process. In spite of all that, what happened in this election – that the BJP did not get a majority on its own – is quite amazing.”

Without mentioning the BJP or the powers of the day in his documentary, Anand manages to include stark reminders of their absence from the freedom struggle simply by sticking to the narrative of his own relatives.