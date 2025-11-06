‘I’m not even Indian!’ Brazilian model baffled as photo stars in India’s vote theft row

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Rahul Gandhi’s latest “vote chori” presentation on Haryana elections took an unusual detour, featuring an old photo of a Brazilian model that has now left the woman herself bewildered.

At a press conference on Wednesday, November 5, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the same woman’s image appeared 22 times across 10 polling booths in Haryana’s Rai constituency with different names such as Seema, Sweety, and Saraswati. He alleged that 25 lakh entries in the Haryana electoral rolls were fake, accusing the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to “steal the election”.

The woman in the photo has now been identified as Larissa Nery, a Brazilian hairdresser and former model from Belo Horizonte. Reacting to the controversy, Larissa posted a video in Portuguese, later translated by fact-checkers, expressing disbelief at finding herself at the centre of an Indian political storm.

“Guys, I can’t believe these people are gossiping. They’re using an old photo of mine, I was 18 or 20 in that photo! They’re portraying me as Indian to scam people. What madness, what craziness is this, what world do we live in?” she said.