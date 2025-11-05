Brazilian photo appears as 22 voters in Haryana: Rahul says lakhs of votes were rigged

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



What does an image clicked by a Brazilian photographer have to do with the Haryana election? As per the latest in the series of press conferences by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on alleged electoral manipulation on Wednesday, November 5, the stock image of a model by a Brazilian photographer was used to create 22 voters in the list. Rahul cited it as an example of a centralised rigging of voter data in the Haryana Assembly election, which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won in October 2024.

Using the Election Commission of India’s data, Rahul alleged that 25 lakh fake voters were added to the electoral rolls in the Assembly election, where Congress lost by a mere 22,779 votes.

This was a much-anticipated press conference, as the LoP had earlier warned of dropping a hydrogen bomb in connection with his ‘VoterChori’ campaign. Terming H-files for the electoral data from Haryana, Rahul said that it was about how the entire state was stolen through a centralised scheme, which he termed ‘Operation Sarkar Chori’.

While the majority of opinion polls and exit polls predicted a landslide victory for Congress, the BJP had won 48 out of the 90 seats and became the first party in the history of Haryana to win for the third consecutive time.

Stock photos in electoral rolls

Rahul said that the image of the woman had appeared 22 times in 10 different booths under different names, such as Seema, Sweety, Saraswati, Rasmi, Vimla, etc. “What does a Brazilian woman do in the electoral list of Haryana? She is one of the 25 lakh people added to the electoral roll,” he said.

As per the Quick Response code shared in the presentation, the photo seemed to have first appeared in Unsplash, a community of visual creators for sharing photos, logos, graphics, etc. The image was published in 2017 by one Matheus Ferrero, a Brazil-based photographer. The woman has not been identified, and it is unclear from the website whether she is a professional model or a Brazilian citizen.