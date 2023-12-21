‘I quit wrestling’: Sakshi Malik breaks down as Brij Bhushan’s aide is new WFI chief

Sanjay’s election and Sakshi’s quitting have come close to a year after the wrestlers had protested in the very same city demanding action against the then WFI president Brij Bhushan, who has been accused of sexual harassment by six women wrestlers. It is no secret that the newly elected president Sanjay is a close aide of Brij Bhushan, who in addition to facing accusations of sexual harassment, faced allegations of physical abuse, dictatorial functioning, and financial irregularities in the management of WFI. The protesting wrestlers had also accused him of running a ‘fiefdom’ at WFI. In a report submitted to the additional magistrate in September 2023, the Delhi Police said that Brij Bhushan Singh used every opportunity to harass wrestlers.

In the press meet, the Rio Olympics bronze medalist said that it took several years for the wrestlers to gather the courage to speak out about the sexual harassment by Brij Bhushan. “The result is in front of you all. The person who has been made the president now is the equivalent of a son to Brij Bhushan, his right-hand man. The government’s commitment to us has not been fulfilled, we had demanded a female president.”

Following the press meet, Sakshi penned a note on social media. “Whatever awards I have won for the country, I have won with your blessings, I will always be grateful to all you countrymen. Goodbye to wrestling,” Sakshi said, sharing a clip from the press meet.