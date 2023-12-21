Brij Bhushan Singh’s aide Sanjay Singh elected WFI chief

Sanjay Singh, a close aide of deposed Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was on Thursday, December 21 elected the new president of the WFI.

Voting took place earlier on Thursday following a lengthy legal tussle as the federation remains suspended by the international federation United World Wrestling.

The elections were held for 15 posts, including the president, treasurer, secretary-general, and senior vice-president.

Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh was deposed following a lengthy agitation by a group of grapplers led by Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat. Punia and Malik had recently met sports minister Anurag Thakur seeking ways to prevent Brij Bhushan's aide from contesting for president but to no avail.

Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik said she will not be competing in wrestling anymore following Sanjay Singh's victory as WFI president.

Sakshi removed her shoes and put them on the dais before leaving the press conference in tears. "I am dejected and I will not be competing in wrestling anymore," an emotional Sakshi said.