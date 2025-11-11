How YouTubers and media outlets drive Rajasthan’s anti-conversion hysteria

Read the first part here , which looks closely at the contents of FIRs in conversion cases filed between February 2024 and July 2025.

On January 30, 2024, Jhalko Jhunjhunu, a local YouTube channel in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu with over 9 lakh subscribers, uploaded a video report titled “Christianity being propagated in this Jhunjhunu school? Outburst of anger among villagers. Watch to know more about the case.”

The video garnered over 26,000 views. It also sparked a flood of comments demanding immediate action against the alleged culprit. But it fell short of a basic journalistic duty: of reaching out to the suspect, a woman teacher, targeted by locals allegedly at the behest of a BJP leader.

This is a pattern across several conversion cases in Rajasthan, where YouTubers and media outlets have relentlessly amplified allegations leveled by the Hindutva ecosystem – the VHP, Bajrang Dal, RSS, and BJP leaders – transforming accusations into accepted truths before any trial or chargesheet.

The case against the teacher

In November 2022, Ragini Pratap*, a teacher at the Mahatma Gandhi Government School in Jhunjhunu’s Chirawa tehsil, took to the podium on Children’s Day. She recited a hymn from “Glory to God, Hallelujah!” interspersed with a personal prayer in Hindi seeking blessings for her students.

“I present before you (God) this school premises and students so that the way you appeared miraculously earlier only to forgive others’ sins, these kids too are blessed by the Almighty’s presence,” she said, eyes closed, unaware that someone was secretly recording a two-minute video. It was a clip that would eventually become part of a campaign leading to her unceremonious transfer and pay cut.

Ragini’s journey with Christianity had begun in 1992. A decision that had been subjected to public scrutiny since she is a relative of veteran Congress leader and former UPA minister Sis Ram Ola.

A section of villagers raised objections as the clip surfaced. But this opposition took a dangerous turn only on May 14, 2023, when members of local Hindutva groups disrupted and allegedly threatened a Sunday prayer meeting at her house.