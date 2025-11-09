Investigation: The narrative of Christian “illegal conversions” that shaped Rajasthan’s new law

“My wife’s clothes were torn. Women who were part of our congregation that day were sexually assaulted, auraton ki bhi lajja bhang ki (women’s modesty was outraged)...all this in the name of allegations related to religious conversion.”
This is how pastor Ravindra Kumar recalls the violence at his home last year.
The 40-year-old building materials contractor from Bharatpur has practised Christianity for 14 years. But on July 5, 2024, when around 30 friends and family members had gathered at his house in Sangam Vihar Colony for a prayer meeting, a mob led by local leaders of the Vishva Hindu Parishad stormed in. An assault allegedly followed.
“My friend, Phool Singh, who was a guest at that gathering, sustained a head injury and a broken rib, while his face was forcefully splattered with cow dung,” Ravindra told Newslaundry, while narrating how the male members present at the prayer meeting were subjected to physical assault.
A video from that day, seen by Newslaundry, shows men in saffron stoles barging through Ravindra’s home, shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. One woman recording the scene screams, “Haath mat lagana!” before the footage cuts out.
Six months later, a similar scene played out nearly 600 km away in southern Rajasthan’s Banswara district. On January 24, 2025, Pastor Sulaiman Dodiyar had just finished a prayer meeting in Kasarwadi village when he and five fellow vishwasi (believers) were surrounded by Bajrang Dal and VHP members.
“Police made us strip…we were paraded on the road in underwear,” claimed Sulaiman, who embraced Christianity in 1999. “This continued for 10 minutes, with bystanders chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.”
From Bharatpur to Banswara, these were not isolated eruptions of violence in BJP-governed Rajasthan. A well-orchestrated machinery was in place across six cities and towns to accuse Rajasthan’s Christians of religious conversion. That’s what a Newslaundry investigation based on legal documents, testimonies of eyewitnesses from the Christian community, and conversations with members of the two Hindutva groups – VHP and Bajrang Dal – has suggested.
In case after case, complaints were filed on behalf of Bajrang Dal or VHP members, and in some cases at the behest of local BJP leaders as well.
Since December 2023, a BJP government led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has been in power in the state. On February 3 this year, the state government the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill 2025 in the Assembly – one version of the law had failed to get the President’s assent in 2006 while another had remained stuck with the Centre in 2008.
On September 3, the state government a stricter version of the Bill with provisions related to jail term ranging between 7-14 years along with a minimum fine of Rs 5 lakh. For repeat offenders, the Bill – which was on September 9 – prescribes a minimum term of 20 years and a maximum of life imprisonment along with a minimum fine of Rs 30 lakh. In case of an institution or organisation involved in illegal conversion, a penalty of Rs 1 crore can be imposed.
Religious conversion by force, misrepresentation, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage is recognised as an offence under the law.
Minister of state for home Jawahar Singh Bedham said the state had taken strict action in past cases of forced conversion reported from districts such as Alwar and Banswara. BJP MLAs cited “foreign-funded missionary activity”, but CM Sharma, in a recent interview, said the law was necessary as “we understood the pain” of “those facing injustice”.
But what do the cases themselves show?
Newslaundry tracked seven cases related to alleged religious conversion, filed between February 2024 and July 2025 in five districts, namely: Bharatpur, Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Banswara, and in one tehsil: Pilani. They pointed to a common pattern before the state government pushed the anti-conversion law:
➨ Nature of FIRs: Cases registered in Bharatpur, Dausa, Pilani, and Banswara charged Christian pastors, usually entrusted with conducting Sunday prayer service. None of these mentioned any specific victim who was allegedly forced to undergo conversion. These cases were lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections (acts intended to outrage religious feelings), (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) and (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc). The BNS is among three new criminal laws that came into effect on July 1, 2024.
➨ The complainants: The complaints relied on the version of a third party in most cases. FIRs filed in Bharatpur and Dausa were based on complaints by local VHP and Bajrang Dal workers. In Jhunjhunu’s Chirawa tehsil, a complaint by local villagers was backed by BJP leader Rajkumar Moond. Similarly in Pilani, the conversion FIR was filed on behalf of BJP leader Devendra Singh Shekhawat.
➨ Attacks on gatherings at homes: Private residences of Christians and public churches were usually targeted in the name of ‘conversion centres’ during protests by right-wing vigilante groups. It was also apparent that Hindutva groups have an informal network of local supporters who keep an eye out and inform them about such prayer meetings.
➨ Role of police: While the Rajasthan police took immediate action upon complaints by third parties including Hindutva groups, complaints filed by Christians who faced violence didn’t elicit a similar response. In Bharatpur, for instance, Pastor Ravindra Kumar approached the SC/ST Court seeking registration of an FIR. Despite a court order dated August 31, 2024 directing that an FIR be filed, no action was taken. The Rajasthan police are yet to file a chargesheet in conversion cases registered in Bharatpur, Dausa, Pilani, Banswara, and Jaipur.
➨ Role of media: Local reporters were seen accompanying Hindutva group members during protests or raids inside houses and churches in a bid to capture the ‘newsy’ event. Mainstream channels chose to focus on the conversion allegations by right-wing groups without giving space to the Christian pastors and attendants at prayer services for their due right of response.
Newslaundry tried to put things in perspective by reaching out to the pastors and other accused, including some government employees, who are currently battling legal cases.
In an FIR dated July 5, 2024, registered at Bharatpur’s Mathura Gate police station, Pastor Ravindra Kumar was charged under BNS Sections 299 and 302. His wife Ruby and one unidentified person were also named.
The complaint, filed on behalf of a person named Niranjan Singh who lives in the same area as Ravindra, stated, “Ravindra Kumar, his wife and one more person were promoting and propagating Christianity and had invited Hindus under the guise of medical treatment.”
However, allegations related to forced conversion are not mentioned anywhere in the entire FIR.
“With a spiteful intent towards Hindu gods and goddesses, it was being said that such gods did not take any avatar (referring to the human form of the Supreme as believed in Hindu religion), that Lord Krishna was a thief and Hindu religion stands on a low pedestal,” Singh’s complaint alleged.
The complaint claimed, “Allurement was being offered to Hindus by telling them that if they visit such a Changai Sabha regularly, one can avail a bonus of Rs 10,000 along with free healthcare facilities. When I tried to protest against this, they told me to leave immediately else Jesus would burn me alive.”
Changai Sabha refers to congregations among Christians who believe in faith healing. “People were being urged to throw away the idols of Hindu gods and goddesses at this Changai Sabha, thus creating a feeling of animosity towards the Hindu religion,” the complaint added.
More than a year after the incident, Bharatpur police haven’t filed a chargesheet in this case yet.
While speaking to Newslaundry, Pastor Ravindra denied the allegations. He had been on the radar of local right-wing groups for some time before the incident happened. “These people had come to my place a year ago and recorded a video that went viral on social media. I let it be and thought this is what organisations like VHP and Bajrang Dal do as allegations of conversion were levelled back then,” he said.
“If indeed I had been offering allurement then that piece of evidence should be presented in court,” Ravindra further added.
After discontinuing prayer services for almost five months, Pastor Ravindra resumed them after requests came in from believers. Referring to the Hindutva group members who entered his home forcefully, he said, “They didn’t engage in any conversation and resorted to using casteist slurs and physical assault.”
In another from the day of the incident on social media platform X, the men who barged inside Ravindra’s residence can be seen repeatedly slapping a dishevelled Phool Singh on the head and bashing him even as he pleaded, “Brother, I am only a guest here.”
The police had arrived at the scene much after the pastor’s frantic call.
“It was only when my younger brother rushed to the Mathura Gate police station seeking help that they reached our place,” he said. “I had tried calling the police on the 100 number but instead of taking action against them (right-wing group members), the police arrested all 30 of us,” Ravindra claimed.
Ravindra Kumar belongs to the Jatav community that comes under the Scheduled Caste category. Diagnosed with psoriasis, a skin ailment, in 2006, it was his own journey of physical healing that drew him towards Christianity, he said.
A case of assault was filed only a month after a formal complaint by Ruby at the SC/ST Court in Bharatpur on July 8. It named Niranjan Singh, VHP district president Lakhan Singh, and around 40 unidentified persons who were also part of the mob.
The FIR invoked BNS Sections (voluntarily causing hurt), (wrongful restraint), (sexual harassment), (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), (house-trespass), (theft), (Attempt to murder), and (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) along with Sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s), and 3(2)(va) of the .
“As soon as I opened the gate with a mob banging against it on the other side, the accused addressed me with casteist slurs,” Ruby was quoted as saying in the complaint. “I was dragged by my hair, and with an intention of sexual assault my kurta was torn and private parts were touched,” she further alleged.
“The mob also looted jewellery worth Rs 2,50,000 and Rs 35,000 cash from my house and took away a CCTV camera installed outside,” her complaint stated, requesting a police investigation in the matter. Ruby also said that “despite repeated requests, her complaint was not accepted at the Mathura Gate police station”.
However, the investigation allegedly moved slowly.
On December 12, 2024, in a letter to the then Bharatpur SP Mridul Kachawa, a second request was made on behalf of Ruby. “While the investigation is being conducted by Sunil Prasad, Circle Officer Bharatpur, neither the accused have been arrested nor the pen drive containing evidence has been collected from the complainant,” Ruby’s letter stated.
Between December 12, 2024 and August 22, 2025, Pastor Ravindra sought appointment and met five senior police officials, including then Bharatpur SP Mridul Kachawa, current SP Digant Anand, then Bharatpur Range IG Rahul Prakash, and then DGP Utkal Ranjan Sahu. But he claimed no action has been taken on the FIR registered against the persons who unleashed the violence at his place.
Denying allegations of assault and theft, Lakhan Singh told Newslaundry, “We have been tracking around 25 such places in Bharatpur. Some participants at these satsangs (weekly prayer meetings) had only informed us about being told to throw away the idols of gods.”
Newslaundry tried reaching out to the Mathura Gate police station but there was no response. Calls to the official number of Bharatpur SP Digant Anand went unanswered.
“We were praying when members of Hindutva organisations barged inside the hall and began beating us. I spent seven days in jail,” says Pastor Srijan Kumar*, who earns a living as a courier delivery person in Bharatpur.
Srijan, from the Jatav community, has been married to Shalini* since 2001. When Shalini was diagnosed with a heart ailment, the couple spent 15 years struggling to get her proper treatment. Their lives changed in 2018 when Srijan embraced Christianity – a decision he says paved the way for Shalini’s full recovery after a successful heart valve replacement surgery.
On February 11, 2024, an FIR, registered at Bharatpur’s Atal Bandh police station on behalf of a local advocate Sandeep Kumar Gupta, named Srijan. The FIR was filed under Sections (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), and (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.
Apart from Gupta, the list of nine complainants also included VHP’s Lakhan Singh, Shubham Saithra, the Bajrang Dal district coordinator, and advocate Uttam Sharma.
“I had come to the Sonar Haveli hotel today at 11 am for the purpose of booking when the staff took me to show a hall where 300-400 persons were seated. A video related to inciting conversion by Jesus Christ was being shown on LED,” Gupta has been quoted as saying in his complaint.
How did Gupta conclude that forced conversion was allegedly taking place? “Srijan Kumar and others present there were motivating people to embrace Christianity by making announcements on the mic, placing a Bible on each individual’s hand and making them take an oath in the name of Jesus Christ,” the complaint further stated.
Gupta, who is a lawyer at the Bharatpur district court, refused to comment for this story.
Pastor Srijan denied all such allegations. “Even women and children were manhandled when the crowd made a forceful entry into the hall that day.”
“Later, three police vehicles came to my residence and took away my Pavitra Shastra: Naya Niyam (Bible – The New Testament) book along with my son’s laptop,” Srijan recalled.
Srijan had to leave his house in Rasala Mohalla after neighbours stopped interacting with his family following the police action related to conversion allegations. But the Rajasthan police hasn’t even filed a chargesheet in his case.
The FIR also suggested a purported link between healing and conversion. “Srijan Kumar and others present there were telling people that Hindu gods and goddesses are weak, only Jesus Christ can get rid of your ailments. They were also handing over the Bible into the hands of young girls,” Gupta’s complaint had further alleged.
“Humko soochna mili (We got the information),” said Bajrang Dal’s Shubham Saithra, when asked about how a group of nine complainants suddenly came to know about an alleged conversion racket.
An earlier of 101 FIRs by Article 14, which were filed under Uttar Pradesh’s anti-conversion law, had shown: “Soochna mil rahi thi (We had prior information)” were among the oft repeated phrases used in 62 percent of complaints filed on behalf of third parties. This is significant, suggesting an on-ground presence of a vigilante network at play that repeatedly targets minority groups with conversion-related allegations.
In a conversation with this reporter, Shubham Saithra spilled the beans on how Hindutva groups rely on an informal network of on-ground supporters who alert them about such prayer meetings that are viewed as purported spots of forced conversion.
“There are people who know about our work, so usually someone in the neighbourhood calls us. Once information is received, at first we keep an eye to understand what’s going on in order to ascertain whether conversion is taking place or not,” said Saithra.
A contractor by profession who runs a restaurant in Bharatpur, Saithra has been a member of the Bajrang Dal since 2014. His social media profile is also a reflection of other ancillary work he undertakes by virtue of being a member of the Hindutva outfit.
From the staff at Holy Mother Public School in Jawahar Nagar for telling a student not to wear a locket of Lord Shiva, to appearing during a streamed from outside Ravindra Kumar’s residence on the day the mob had barged inside the pastor’s house appealing the local administration to come to the aid of Hindutva groups in such drives, Saithra’s online posts showcase the brazenness with which such vigilante-led crackdowns are being carried out across Bharatpur.
In a telephonic conversation with this reporter, Saithra recalled that the local Bajrang Dal unit has been at the forefront of similar crackdowns at Shyam Nagar locality and Peepla village in Bharatpur. “After this incident (referring to Pastor Srijan’s case), we have stalled the conversion process at two or three other places where such activity was being carried out in individual houses,” he claimed.
While speaking with Bajrang Dal worker Shubham Saithra on 28 August 2025, weeks before the anti-conversion legislation was enforced, what struck this reporter the most was how these vigilante groups tried to work in tandem with the police.
“When police arrived there (at Sonar Haveli) hotel, and asked us how we can arrest these persons, I told them (police squad) either you put us in jail or put these guys behind bars,” Saithra claimed. “It takes 6-7 hours for an FIR to be registered once we reach a spot and create ruckus. Police also hesitate at first…so our whole day is wasted. And then the next day we come to know that they have been granted bail by the district court since there is no law related to illegal conversion.”
A Chandigarh angle had also emerged in the alleged conversion conspiracy theory. Among a slew of other claims, the FIR also stated that “Srijan Kumar and others were getting money from a ‘prophet’ in Chandigarh. As part of this initiative, the poor are tricked into undergoing conversion as water mixed with sedatives is offered to them.”
The ‘prophet’ here referred to Bajinder Singh, a self-styled Christian pastor from Punjab who was to life imprisonment till death on April 1, 2025 in a rape case. According to Srijan, his only link with the now tainted preacher was that like millions of others, he too used to follow Bajinder’s teachings, and frequented his church in Chandigarh along with his wife while they were dealing with her heart ailment.
“A branch for those who believed in Bajinder Singh’s preachings was given a go-ahead in Bharatpur in 2023. All I did that day was stream YouTube live proceedings from one of his sermons,” said Pastor Srijan.
Saithra also believes that spiritual water has allegedly been used to lure people to convert them. “These people call upon those who are sick and offer them something called ‘holy water’. Steroids are usually mixed in this holy water,” Saithra said, while explaining the modus operandi of the alleged conversion racket.
“As soon as an individual consumes this liquid, he or she feels energised and concludes that they are feeling better. That’s how these people (referring to the accused) go about their business,” Saithra elaborated.
Holy Water, according to Christianity, is believed to have spiritual properties, used for blessing at religious gatherings.
The bail order, dated February 17, 2024, passed by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Yashashvi Sharma at the Bharatpur District and Sessions Court did take cognisance of the argument by Srijan’s legal representative: “Lawyer representing Srijan Kumar has stated that his client has been falsely implicated in the case. There has been no such recovery during the course of investigation.”
In a letter dated May 25, 2025 sent on behalf of the Atal Bandh’s Station House Officer Hemendra Chaudhary, accessed by Newslaundry, a request was made at the Bharatpur District and Sessions Court regarding a production warrant for Bajinder Singh, who is currently lodged in Punjab’s Mansa jail. A production warrant is a court order directing prison officials to produce a person before the court for the purpose of participating in judicial proceedings.
“Prophet Bajinder Singh lured people by offering money and Srijan Kumar was a conduit for the religious conversion of the poor and those who are ill. Srijan Kumar’s bank statement issued on behalf of Punjab National Bank shows frequent transactions of Rs 25,000 via NEFT from Bajinder Singh’s ICICI Bank account,” stated the letter.
These transactions had taken place between July 2023 and January 2024, which Pastor Srijan maintains were meant only for arranging weekly prayer meetings at a rented location for around 80-90 followers of Bajinder Singh in Bharatpur. “The only mistake I committed was that an amount of Rs 15,000 was transferred online to my account for these meetings. I handed over the amount in cash to the hotel for rent and to the LED [TV] person for booking a slot.”
According to the Bajrang Dal district coordinator Shubham Saithra, police began probing the alleged money laundering angle in this case only after intervention by the Hindutva groups. “We had data regarding Srijan’s financial status. His finances were almost zero around Covid, then following his own conversion, suddenly a spurt was noticed in his finances as he began purchasing land in his village,” claimed Saithra. “He didn’t have any other source of income except that he was a 24-hour conversion master.”
Srijan, however, said his “only job was that of a facilitator of weekly prayer meetings at the guest house”. “One can come to our house and assess our financial situation themselves, it’s a daily struggle for every single penny.”
The letter also referred to the recovery of certain items suggesting Srijan’s alleged involvement in illegal conversion during prayer meetings. These items were: 352 books, including the Bible, Bhajan Sanhita (psalms comprising songs based on teachings from the Bible), Niti Vachan (book of verses based on the Bible), along with a plastic transparent bottle labelled ‘New Anointing Oil’ and an ID card with stamp of Prophet Bajinder Singh Ministry (Diamond Card).
Anointing oil usually refers to olive oil, often used in a symbolic gesture to sanctify (cleanse) a person or place during spiritual activity. The practice derives its origin from mentioned in the Old Testament of the Bible.
Bharatpur-based lawyer Uttam Sharma is another person tracking the day-to-day proceedings of the conversion case against Pastor Srijan. Proclaiming himself to be a social activist, Sharma had also reached the Sonar Haveli hotel after receiving information from complainant Sandeep Kumar Gupta.
Even though he denies any affiliation with either VHP or Bajrang Dal, his passion for chasing cases against Christian missionary-run institutions do give a sense of his ideological inclination. His recent claim to fame is RTIs and complaints resulting in the Bharatpur Municipal Corporation a wall of St Peter’s School and a Pentecostal school during an anti-encroachment drive.
Describing his first-hand experience of everything that unfolded as VHP-Bajrang Dal groups assembled outside the hall in the hotel to stall the purported conversion, Sharma told Newslaundry, “I myself saw a person there asking others, how many Hindu Gods are there? They would respond with 33 crore. Then someone asked how many Gods do Muslims have. They have one Paigambar (Prophet). And who will stand by us – they all began chanting loudly Yeshu! Yeshu!” The name Yeshu refers to Jesus Christ.
On August 23, 2025, even as the Rajasthan Police Bajinder Singh to Bharatpur on a production warrant from Punjab’s Mansa jail, Sharma feels “several aspects related to the case still need to be probed”.
With Bharatpur being the hometown of Rajasthan’s Chief Minister, ‘social activists’ like advocate Uttam Sharma also claim they had been sending letters demanding that an anti-conversion law be brought in.
“Currently sections invoked under our criminal laws are not enough. Most of the sections pertain to bailable offences,” said Sharma, who has filed a revision plea in the case.
When contacted, Atal Bandh police station SHO Hemendra Chaudhary, who is the Investigating Officer (IO) in Srijan’s case, told this reporter, “Investigation is still going on in this case.” On being asked about the delay in filing the chargesheet, he reiterated, “Anusandhan jaari hai (Investigation is still ongoing)”, and disconnected the call.
On June 29, 2025, RSS member Manoj Raghav, who is also associated with the local Samast Hindu Samaj outfit, led a up to the Agape Fellowship Church in Dausa’s Amarnath Colony.
“For the last 15 years, this (referring to illegal conversion) was being done covertly. Since the last two to three years, the frequency of such incidents has increased considerably,” Raghav told Newslaundry.
Speaking on the functioning of alleged ‘conversion centres’ scattered across Dausa, he added, “The technique is based on andh vishwas (blind faith), which essentially rests on the promise of free treatment. Assuming even if 500 persons visit their place (church) and 10-20 people are benefitted, it has a mental impact so the general notion is that it’s working…This is followed by asking you not to observe a fast on Tuesdays and start following their (Christian) practices.”
Raghav’s social media timeline shows his proximity to some top-notch BJP leaders in Rajasthan. On different occasions, he has photos clicked alongside Om Birla and Rajasthan’s Diya Kumari. He, however, dismisses any link between the ongoing initiative related to flagging of conversion cases with the RSS or BJP. “Yes, I have been a swayamsevak for the last 28 years. There is no link with the BJP and RSS as far as tracking cases in Dausa is concerned since I don’t hold any position within these organisations.”
“Of course, we were joined by VHP workers during protests since this agitation was for Hindu Samaj (Hindu society),” he added.
When asked whether the Hindutva outfits had managed to access any video or photographic evidence related to alleged conversion during raids on prayer service, Raghav told this reporter, “After we alerted the police, they gathered inputs from the intelligence. As far as victims are concerned, they have provided video evidence directly to the police.”
He refused to divulge further details about victims or the said video evidence. As per Raghav, the Samast Hindu Samaj outfit has “targeted seven places (in Dausa) where illegal conversion was going on.”
“People are still getting in touch with us and we are taking them to the police so that their statements can be recorded,” he claimed.
Inside the Agape Fellowship Church that day, Suraj Narayan*, a government employee by profession, was leading the Sunday prayer services. The demise of his mother in 2012 had made Suraj switch his faith to Christianity.
Though it was a routine for Suraj to help in conducting prayer meetings along with Pastor John Crasta*, the church priest, something was amiss among the attendees since the last few weeks.
“We didn’t think much about it then, but some people among those attending the church services had recently started making videos of the prayer meeting. We don’t maintain a register of attendees since it’s a small church so it went unnoticed,” Suraj told Newslaundry.
On June 29, some policemen came inside the church and informed Pastor Crasta about a complaint regarding conversion. Suraj also intervened in the conversation between the police and the pastor. “I told the police that we gather here only for the purpose of worshipping. Citing my own example, I tried to explain how taking refuge in Christianity had helped in transforming my life,” Suraj recalled.
No sooner did the policemen leave, VHP workers, along with Samast Hindu Samaj volunteers, including Manoj Raghav, stormed the church campus. “The crowd was chanting my name and saying I should be arrested. I tried to reason with them and requested them to interact with those present inside and find out for themselves whether conversion is taking place or not,” Suraj said.
The mob left that day after creating a ruckus.
Days later, on July 4, Raghav took to social media platform X and a Halla Bol (protest) rally against conversion. In another , he even asked his followers, “Hope you all have lath (bamboo sticks), do oil it, since time for its use has come #IllegalConversion”.
On July 6, while the Sunday prayer service was going on, the protesters came again, this time armed with a JCB machine as a show of strength and placards that stated ‘Stop Illegal Conversion’.
The FIR against Pastor Crasta was based on a complaint by VHP district president Rupendra Sharma. Was the complainant forced to undergo religious conversion? Or did any victim specifically approach him with a complaint related to conversion? The FIR was silent on both these fronts.
Nine days later, on July 15, an FIR related to illegal conversion was registered at Dausa’s Kotwali police station. Pastor Crasta was named as an accused.
The FIR was filed under Sections (for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc), (for committing any act which is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religious, racial groups), (for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), and (for publishing and circulation of statement likely to promote enmity on grounds of religion) of the BNS.
“I had been getting information for the last few months that the Agape Fellowship Church is into illegal conversion of innocent Hindus,” Sharma said in his complaint.
“After gathering concrete evidence, when we reached the church premises on June 29, 2025, 100 persons sitting inside were being made to convert to Christianity by inciting them against the Hindu religion,” the complaint further stated.
The FIR copy confirmed that Manoj Raghav’s name had been listed among eyewitnesses of the alleged conversion.
The complaint also tried to highlight a Kerala connection as the factor responsible for illegal religious conversion. “Those named in this complaint have been colluding with pastors from Kerala in order to carry out illegal religious conversions and hence strict legal action should be taken against these people,” Sharma is quoted as saying in his complaint.
Seventy-year-old Pastor Crasta, who hails from Kerala’s Idukki district, had moved to Dausa 22 years ago. “We have valid documents related to land purchase on which this church stands today. Nothing related to illegal conversion was found there (by the police). How can someone spread so many lies?” Crasta asked furiously.
During the preliminary investigation by the Rajasthan Police, Pastor Crasta showed records related to the registration of the church as well as his own Ordination Certificate (document bestowing the title of Pastor).
“For those casting doubts on my preachings inside the church, I would like to tell them that I have finished my studies from a Bible College and got a certificate from the Assemblies of God of North India. Not everyone is entrusted with the work of the church,” said Pastor Crasta. The Assemblies of God of North India is a collective of Christian community members that has been in existence since 1995.
Though Suraj’s name was not listed among the accused, the complaint referred to him along with his official designation in the government department, alleging that he was among the perpetrators “involved in illegal conversion of innocent poor people for the last 8-10 years and luring them on account of medical treatment, job, and money.”
“This FIR was registered owing to political pressure because this had no basis; there was no conversion going on,” Suraj reiterated as he recalled how the case was also used as a ploy to put pressure on his seniors in the government department that he be fired from his job.
“My seniors understood that it’s a personal issue yet I got a transfer order, so this incident complicated things for my family,” said Suraj, who seemed quite guarded through our entire conversation.
In his bail application dated June 29, 2025, submitted at the Dausa District and Sessions Court, Pastor Crasta’s lawyer, Jaipur-based Om Prakash Chokrayet, raised questions about the conduct of the police.
The bail application noted: “Days before the FIR was formally registered, on July 3, 2025, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ravi Sharma, and Station House Officer from Kotwali Police Station, Sudhir Upadhyay, came to the church and interrogated a few persons. After they recorded their statements, those who spoke with the police were not given a chance to go through these submissions in order to ascertain whether the police recorded their version correctly. Those who gave statements were asked to sign these submissions in a rush, which created suspicion regarding the way the police handled this matter.”
Calling the allegations against Pastor Crasta baseless and false, the bail application raised five questions. These were on the complaint lacking names of eyewitness or victim, the lack of specifics of money distribution and its beneficiary, the presence of a trust deed registration for the church, and on the parties in the case being witness to any objectionable remarks against the Hindu religion. More importantly, it asked if the police vetted any evidence presented by the complainant.
Speaking over the phone, advocate Chokrayet said, “Since the bail application has been rejected, we have moved the High Court in Jaipur for now.”
“An FIR can be filed only when a crime has been committed. If you don’t have any evidence, any victim or witness, then how can one be sure that a crime of religious conversion indeed took place?”
A vagueness at the time of filing FIRs is evident.
As the complainant Rupendra Sharma put it, “It was our Zila Mantri (general secretary), Parmanand Sharma, who was getting information about such incidents. My name has been added just like that. My signature was not even present on the complaint, but my name was included when the FIR was filed.”
A pall of fear continues to hang over Pastor Crasta. As the Dausa police continue their investigation, there is an apprehension that he could be arrested during the course of interrogation. Hence, his lawyer approached the Dausa district court twice, on July 29 and September 4, 2025, with an application for interim bail.
While dismissing the bail application on September 4, Upper Sessions Judge, Ravikant Soni, commented, “It is clear that the investigation with respect to some witnesses hasn’t been done yet and a probe regarding the accused receiving foreign funding is also pending.”
The order also noted the fact that “the accused by using fraudulent means had taken away a locket and chain dedicated to Lord Hanuman worn by a witness/victim named Manoj Kumar Berwa.” Advocate Chokrayet denies such claims about the locket.
The only shield offered in the bail order was a direction to the police that notice be given under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) before summoning the accused for questioning.
Newslaundry reached out to Kotwali police station SHO Sudheer Kumar Upadhyay, who is the IO in this case. He refused to comment saying he’s busy in a meeting.
Shekhawat, who has been associated with the VHP since 2012 and held the position of Sangathan Mantri (general secretary), emphasised that his political affiliation shouldn’t be linked to tasks being done along with VHP workers. “Association with any organisation is a secondary thing. Firstly, I’m a Hindu,” he told Newslaundry.
In Pilani tehsil, which comes under Jhunjhunu district, Devendra Singh Shekhawat, a BJP member since 2018, confirmed that along with VHP members they recently “conducted recce of a place (where illegal conversion was reportedly being carried out) one or two times,” and “once the group was sure, the police were informed.”
The chapel in question was Shalom Prarthna Bhawan.
On March 16, 2025, an FIR was registered at Pilani police station against six persons based on a complaint by Shekhawat.
Sixty-five-year-old Pastor David Samuel*, the head priest at Shalom Prarthna Bhawan, was named as one of the accused along with his wife and four other attendants at the Sunday prayer service.
“Soochna mili thi (We had prior information),” Shekhawat added when asked how he figured that Shalom Prarthna Bhawan was allegedly a hub of religious conversion. “Hindus were being brought here and offered allurements.”
And how is he so sure of it? “100 percent of those present inside (the church) were Hindus. If it was a congregation of Christians, then only those who’ve embraced Christianity should’ve been present there,” he reasoned.
As per the FIR, Pastor David and others were charged under Sections (publishing and circulation of statement likely to promote enmity on grounds of religion), (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc), (acts intended to outrage religious feelings), and (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) of the BNS.
Apart from Shekhawat, other complainants listed in the FIR included Vikram Singh and Sunil Singh. While talking to this reporter, Shekhawat confirmed that while “Vikram Singh from the neighbourhood was troubled by what he saw around,” complainant Sunil Singh “is from the VHP”.
In the FIR, all three complainants stated that “the accused had gathered several persons from villages in and around Pilani and were praising Jesus Christ. At the same time, they were saying erroneous and misleading things about the Sanatan Dharam.”
“Gradually, through concerted efforts, an attempt is being made to weaken the Hindu religion, because of which local residents not just in this colony but across Pilani are agitated,” the FIR stated.
The FIR against the pastor and others was filed after a back and forth between members of the VHP and the Pilani police.
Newslaundry learnt that the Hindutva group members had earlier protested outside the Shalom Prarthna Bhawan chapel on November 24, 2024. “That day a lot of women vishwasi attendants were inside when a constable came in saying that they have orders…to investigate conversion-related allegations,” a person who claimed to be an eyewitness told this reporter.
Documents related to the registration of Shalom Prarthna Bhawan were also shown to the police.
Shekhawat said, “When police had gone inside, around 100-125 persons were rescued. They all were Hindus. We went back after a few Sundays. An FIR was filed but no action was taken…There has been no help as such from the police. They are asking us to get evidence, either someone willing to give a statement or someone who confesses.”
With the investigation now hitting a dead end, lawyer Chokrayet, who is also looking after the Pilani conversion case, said, “We are hoping that an FR (Final Report) will be filed in this case.” An FR is usually a closure report filed by police when there is not enough evidence for a chargesheet to be submitted in any case.
When Newslaundry reached out to Pilani police station SHO Ranjeet Singh Sevda, who is also the IO in this case, he said, “We are still awaiting permission from the state government before charges can be pressed from the side of prosecution.”
Since the FIR was filed under Section 196(1)(a) of the BNS in this case, as per provisions of of the BNSS, the court can take cognisance of the offences only after prior sanction from the Union government or the state government.
“Criminal cases weigh heavily on individual rights, especially the rights of movement and employment. In Seeta Hemchandra Shashittal vs State of Maharashtra (2001), the Supreme Court has reiterated the need for speeding up the trial,” said Supreme Court lawyer Thulasi K Raj, when asked about what the delay in the filing of chargesheet suggested about the nature of police probe, even as the state government's sanction is awaited.
"Even though state sanction is often intended to prevent misuse of the criminal provision, it ends up creating delays and the cases operate like a ‘dagger over one’s head’,” she added.
This reporter has reached out to the office of Rajasthan’s Director General of Police, Rajeev Kumar Sharma, and was told to contact the office of the Director General Intelligence, which is handling conversion cases. Sanjay Agarwal, Director General Intelligence, was not available for comment at the time of writing this story. A detailed questionnaire has been mailed to the Director General Intelligence. This story will be updated as and when there is a response.
*Some pastors and government employees named in FIRs/complaints requested anonymity fearing reprisal.
Read the next installment to understand the role of the media in fuelling a propaganda machine.
