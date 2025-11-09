Investigation: The narrative of Christian “illegal conversions” that shaped Rajasthan’s new law

In a conversation with this reporter, Shubham Saithra spilled the beans on how Hindutva groups rely on an informal network of on-ground supporters who alert them about such prayer meetings that are viewed as purported spots of forced conversion.

“There are people who know about our work, so usually someone in the neighbourhood calls us. Once information is received, at first we keep an eye to understand what’s going on in order to ascertain whether conversion is taking place or not,” said Saithra.

A contractor by profession who runs a restaurant in Bharatpur, Saithra has been a member of the Bajrang Dal since 2014. His social media profile is also a reflection of other ancillary work he undertakes by virtue of being a member of the Hindutva outfit.

From berating the staff at Holy Mother Public School in Jawahar Nagar for telling a student not to wear a locket of Lord Shiva, to appearing during a Facebook Live streamed from outside Ravindra Kumar’s residence on the day the mob had barged inside the pastor’s house appealing the local administration to come to the aid of Hindutva groups in such drives, Saithra’s online posts showcase the brazenness with which such vigilante-led crackdowns are being carried out across Bharatpur.

In a telephonic conversation with this reporter, Saithra recalled that the local Bajrang Dal unit has been at the forefront of similar crackdowns at Shyam Nagar locality and Peepla village in Bharatpur. “After this incident (referring to Pastor Srijan’s case), we have stalled the conversion process at two or three other places where such activity was being carried out in individual houses,” he claimed.

While speaking with Bajrang Dal worker Shubham Saithra on 28 August 2025, weeks before the anti-conversion legislation was enforced, what struck this reporter the most was how these vigilante groups tried to work in tandem with the police.

“When police arrived there (at Sonar Haveli) hotel, and asked us how we can arrest these persons, I told them (police squad) either you put us in jail or put these guys behind bars,” Saithra claimed. “It takes 6-7 hours for an FIR to be registered once we reach a spot and create ruckus. Police also hesitate at first…so our whole day is wasted. And then the next day we come to know that they have been granted bail by the district court since there is no law related to illegal conversion.”

A Chandigarh angle had also emerged in the alleged conversion conspiracy theory. Among a slew of other claims, the FIR also stated that “Srijan Kumar and others were getting money from a ‘prophet’ in Chandigarh. As part of this initiative, the poor are tricked into undergoing conversion as water mixed with sedatives is offered to them.”

The ‘prophet’ here referred to Bajinder Singh, a self-styled Christian pastor from Punjab who was sentenced to life imprisonment till death on April 1, 2025 in a rape case. According to Srijan, his only link with the now tainted preacher was that like millions of others, he too used to follow Bajinder’s teachings, and frequented his church in Chandigarh along with his wife while they were dealing with her heart ailment.

“A branch for those who believed in Bajinder Singh’s preachings was given a go-ahead in Bharatpur in 2023. All I did that day was stream YouTube live proceedings from one of his sermons,” said Pastor Srijan.

Saithra also believes that spiritual water has allegedly been used to lure people to convert them. “These people call upon those who are sick and offer them something called ‘holy water’. Steroids are usually mixed in this holy water,” Saithra said, while explaining the modus operandi of the alleged conversion racket.

“As soon as an individual consumes this liquid, he or she feels energised and concludes that they are feeling better. That’s how these people (referring to the accused) go about their business,” Saithra elaborated.

Holy Water, according to Christianity, is believed to have spiritual properties, used for blessing at religious gatherings.

The bail order, dated February 17, 2024, passed by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Yashashvi Sharma at the Bharatpur District and Sessions Court did take cognisance of the argument by Srijan’s legal representative: “Lawyer representing Srijan Kumar has stated that his client has been falsely implicated in the case. There has been no such recovery during the course of investigation.”

In a letter dated May 25, 2025 sent on behalf of the Atal Bandh’s Station House Officer Hemendra Chaudhary, accessed by Newslaundry, a request was made at the Bharatpur District and Sessions Court regarding a production warrant for Bajinder Singh, who is currently lodged in Punjab’s Mansa jail. A production warrant is a court order directing prison officials to produce a person before the court for the purpose of participating in judicial proceedings.

“Prophet Bajinder Singh lured people by offering money and Srijan Kumar was a conduit for the religious conversion of the poor and those who are ill. Srijan Kumar’s bank statement issued on behalf of Punjab National Bank shows frequent transactions of Rs 25,000 via NEFT from Bajinder Singh’s ICICI Bank account,” stated the letter.

These transactions had taken place between July 2023 and January 2024, which Pastor Srijan maintains were meant only for arranging weekly prayer meetings at a rented location for around 80-90 followers of Bajinder Singh in Bharatpur. “The only mistake I committed was that an amount of Rs 15,000 was transferred online to my account for these meetings. I handed over the amount in cash to the hotel for rent and to the LED [TV] person for booking a slot.”

According to the Bajrang Dal district coordinator Shubham Saithra, police began probing the alleged money laundering angle in this case only after intervention by the Hindutva groups. “We had data regarding Srijan’s financial status. His finances were almost zero around Covid, then following his own conversion, suddenly a spurt was noticed in his finances as he began purchasing land in his village,” claimed Saithra. “He didn’t have any other source of income except that he was a 24-hour conversion master.”

Srijan, however, said his “only job was that of a facilitator of weekly prayer meetings at the guest house”. “One can come to our house and assess our financial situation themselves, it’s a daily struggle for every single penny.”

The letter also referred to the recovery of certain items suggesting Srijan’s alleged involvement in illegal conversion during prayer meetings. These items were: 352 books, including the Bible, Bhajan Sanhita (psalms comprising songs based on teachings from the Bible), Niti Vachan (book of verses based on the Bible), along with a plastic transparent bottle labelled ‘New Anointing Oil’ and an ID card with stamp of Prophet Bajinder Singh Ministry (Diamond Card).

Anointing oil usually refers to olive oil, often used in a symbolic gesture to sanctify (cleanse) a person or place during spiritual activity. The practice derives its origin from verses mentioned in the Old Testament of the Bible.

Bharatpur-based lawyer Uttam Sharma is another person tracking the day-to-day proceedings of the conversion case against Pastor Srijan. Proclaiming himself to be a social activist, Sharma had also reached the Sonar Haveli hotel after receiving information from complainant Sandeep Kumar Gupta.

Even though he denies any affiliation with either VHP or Bajrang Dal, his passion for chasing cases against Christian missionary-run institutions do give a sense of his ideological inclination. His recent claim to fame is RTIs and complaints resulting in the Bharatpur Municipal Corporation bringing down a wall of St Peter’s School and bulldozing a Pentecostal school during an anti-encroachment drive.

Describing his first-hand experience of everything that unfolded as VHP-Bajrang Dal groups assembled outside the hall in the hotel to stall the purported conversion, Sharma told Newslaundry, “I myself saw a person there asking others, how many Hindu Gods are there? They would respond with 33 crore. Then someone asked how many Gods do Muslims have. They have one Paigambar (Prophet). And who will stand by us – they all began chanting loudly Yeshu! Yeshu!” The name Yeshu refers to Jesus Christ.

On August 23, 2025, even as the Rajasthan Police brought Bajinder Singh to Bharatpur on a production warrant from Punjab’s Mansa jail, Sharma feels “several aspects related to the case still need to be probed”.

With Bharatpur being the hometown of Rajasthan’s Chief Minister, ‘social activists’ like advocate Uttam Sharma also claim they had been sending letters demanding that an anti-conversion law be brought in.

“Currently sections invoked under our criminal laws are not enough. Most of the sections pertain to bailable offences,” said Sharma, who has filed a revision plea in the case.

When contacted, Atal Bandh police station SHO Hemendra Chaudhary, who is the Investigating Officer (IO) in Srijan’s case, told this reporter, “Investigation is still going on in this case.” On being asked about the delay in filing the chargesheet, he reiterated, “Anusandhan jaari hai (Investigation is still ongoing)”, and disconnected the call.

FIR No. 3: A protest against a church

On June 29, 2025, RSS member Manoj Raghav, who is also associated with the local Samast Hindu Samaj outfit, led a protest march up to the Agape Fellowship Church in Dausa’s Amarnath Colony.

“For the last 15 years, this (referring to illegal conversion) was being done covertly. Since the last two to three years, the frequency of such incidents has increased considerably,” Raghav told Newslaundry.

Speaking on the functioning of alleged ‘conversion centres’ scattered across Dausa, he added, “The technique is based on andh vishwas (blind faith), which essentially rests on the promise of free treatment. Assuming even if 500 persons visit their place (church) and 10-20 people are benefitted, it has a mental impact so the general notion is that it’s working…This is followed by asking you not to observe a fast on Tuesdays and start following their (Christian) practices.”

Raghav’s social media timeline shows his proximity to some top-notch BJP leaders in Rajasthan. On different occasions, he has photos clicked alongside Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari. He, however, dismisses any link between the ongoing initiative related to flagging of conversion cases with the RSS or BJP. “Yes, I have been a swayamsevak for the last 28 years. There is no link with the BJP and RSS as far as tracking cases in Dausa is concerned since I don’t hold any position within these organisations.”

“Of course, we were joined by VHP workers during protests since this agitation was for Hindu Samaj (Hindu society),” he added.