How Congress streamlined its electoral strategy in four states that went to polls

The Congress campaign for Telangana was designed based on the statehood movement promises of Neelu (Water), Nidhilu (Finance) and Niyamakalu (Employment). The Congress party raked up charges against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao to expose his failure on all these fronts. They raised allegations of corruption against him in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and held the CM responsible for the poor financial condition of the state with a staggering Rs 5 lakh crore debt. It also made the TSPSC exam paper leak and unemployment key issues in the election.

One of the campaigns by the Congress called ‘Doralu vs Prajalu’ targeted KCR’s larger than life image. Doralu means landlords and Prajalu means common people. The coinage of this term helped the Congress to tap into 10 years of anti-incumbency against KCR’s government.

The Congress was aware that it would be difficult to take on the strong resources and infrastructure of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in a seat-to-seat electoral fight. A member from Sunil’s team told TNM that the poll management team’s idea was to create a wave in favour of the Congress in Telangana and they were successful in doing that because of the strong anti-incumbency factor against KCR and his family members. “When the public started to respond to our campaigns we decided to intensify it,” she added.

Frequent visits by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to Telangana made a huge difference and helped to shore up support for the Congress party. Telangana PCC Chief Revanth Reddy too gave a free hand to Sunil and his team to design the electoral strategy. The Karnataka election victory had energised the Congress workers at the grassroots level and all units of the party worked in tandem to put up a tough fight against KCR, considered an undisputed leader in Telangana.

Madhya Pradesh:

While the Congress leadership is hopeful of winning Madhya Pradesh, the party High Command and its poll management team had little role to play in the state. A Congress leader told TNM that it was “Kamal Nath’s show and he was in complete control of the situation”.