'Heartbreaking’: MP Danish Ali seeks inquiry on BJP MP who used Islamophobic slurs

Responding to the derogatory Islamophobic remarks made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Friday, September 22, wrote to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla seeking action against the foul-mouthed MP. Expressing deep anguish over the incident, Danish sought an investigation against the BJP MP by the committee of privileges.

A day earlier, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri called Danish Ali, a Muslim MP, a “terrorist” in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3. Ramesh also hurled communal slurs like “katwa” (circumcised) and “Ugrawadi” (militant) at the BSP MP.

In his letter to the Speaker complaining against the BJP MP, Danish wrote, “During the course of his speech he directed the most foul, abusive invectives against me which are part of the record of the Lok Sabha. Among the words he directed against me were 'Bhadwa (pin), "Katwa' (circumcised one). Mullah ugravadi' (Muslim terrorist) "atankvadi' (terrorist) etc.”