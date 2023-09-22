'Heartbreaking’: MP Danish Ali seeks inquiry on BJP MP who used Islamophobic slurs

Responding to the derogatory Islamophobic remarks made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Friday, September 22, wrote to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla seeking action against the foul-mouthed MP. Expressing deep anguish over the incident, Danish sought an investigation against the BJP MP by the committee of privileges.
A day earlier, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri called Danish Ali, a Muslim MP, a “terrorist” in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3. Ramesh also hurled communal slurs like “katwa” (circumcised) and “Ugrawadi” (militant) at the BSP MP.
In his letter to the Speaker complaining against the BJP MP, Danish wrote, “During the course of his speech he directed the most foul, abusive invectives against me which are part of the record of the Lok Sabha. Among the words he directed against me were 'Bhadwa (pin), "Katwa' (circumcised one). Mullah ugravadi' (Muslim terrorist) "atankvadi' (terrorist) etc.”
“This is most unfortunate and the fact that it has happened in a new parliament building under your leadership as Speaker is truly heartbreaking for me as a minority member of this great nation and an elected Member of Parliament as well. Therefore intend to give this Notice under rule 222, 226, 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha and direction of Speaker against Ramesh Bidhuri, MP. I request you to kindly refer this matter to the committee of privileges under rule 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha for examination, investigation, and Report,” Danish wrote.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Danish also questioned RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking if they endorse their colleague’s views. “Is this what is taught in the branches of #RSS and @narendramodi ji's laboratory? When your cadre leaves no stone unturned in insulting an elected MP with words like terrorist, militant, mullah… in the Parliament, then what would he do with the common Muslims? Even thinking about this makes the soul shiver.”
While the BJP MP was making abusive comments, former Union minister Harsh Vardhan and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad were caught laughing in the video.