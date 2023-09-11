Going abroad to study? 10 things students must consider for their health and safety

The Vyas family from Mumbai went through a harrowing experience after their son, who was studying abroad, passed away in the most unexpected circumstances recently. Their son, who went to do his undergraduate degree in the United States, called 911 after experiencing symptoms of coronary thrombosis or a blood clot in the blood vessels of arteries of the heart. While an emergency medical technician (EMT) crew attended to his call, his care did not continue after their visit.

This incident has spotlighted an issue that few pay attention to when considering study abroad options.

Students and their parents usually pore over course details, visa forms, loans, and post-study options, but seldom take note of other important matters such as health, emergency, and hospitalisation. This is because many believe that youngsters are unlikely to face health emergencies or that an international university will take care of such situations.

With around 5 lakh Indian students going abroad to study every year, the Vyas family hopes this incident will be a wake-up call for other families so they may not face a similar plight.

The Vyas family put together a list of things for students and parents to consider before going abroad to study. This list was based on their learnings and discussions with other parents, and is not medical or legal advice: