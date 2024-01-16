'Gaza needs immediate humanitarian ceasefire': Antonio Guterres

Pleading for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday, January 15 about the risk of "flames of wider war". Speaking to reporters after surveying the heightening tensions from Gaza and the West Bank to Lebanon and the Red Sea, he said, "I am profoundly worried by what is unfolding."

"Tensions are also sky-high in the Red Sea and beyond and may soon be impossible to contain," he said. "To tamp down the flames of wider war because the longer the conflict in Gaza continues, the greater the risk of escalation and miscalculation," he said, adding, "We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire."

The General Assembly adopted a resolution last month calling for an immediate ceasefire, which has been ignored and the body has no enforcement powers. The Security Council, which can enforce its decisions, cannot demand a ceasefire because of the US veto. Last month, the US vetoed a Council resolution calling for a ceasefire that was opposed by Israel.

The conflict originated with a Hamas attack from Gaza on Israel on October 7, 2023 in which over 1,200 people were killed and about 240 people were taken hostage. Guterres demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and said that meanwhile they should be treated humanely and the Red Cross should be allowed to visit them.