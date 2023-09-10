‘G20 has nothing to be proud of’: Ukraine criticises summit’s Delhi Declaration

As India and the G20 grouping hailed the adoption of the Delhi Declaration on the first day of the ongoing G20 leaders summit, Ukraine on Saturday, September 9, said the outcome document was “nothing to be proud of” and criticised it for not mentioning Russia.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko posted a screenshot of the relevant section of the G20 declaration, striking out several parts of the text in red, and ‘corrected’ with wording that reflects the country’s position that it is a victim of unprovoked Russian aggression.

"Obviously, participation from the Ukrainian side (in the G20 meeting) would have allowed the participants to better understand the situation," Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.

However at the same time, he thanked Ukraine's allies for doing their bit to advance the country’s position in the text. "Ukraine is grateful to the partners who tried to include strong formulations in the text," he wrote.

The Delhi Declaration does not mention Russia anywhere and refers to the Ukraine conflict as "war in Ukraine", a major climb down from last year's Bali Declaration which had condemned the "war against Ukraine".