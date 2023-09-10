G20 Summit: Delhi Declaration can't be compared with Bali Declaration, says Jaishankar

As the Delhi Declaration desisted from making any reference to Russia at all and chose to re-emphasise the need for all states to "refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state", Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday said that it could not be compared to the Bali Declaration.

In Bali, the G20 members had reiterated their national positions of "deploring in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine".

In contrast to that, the Delhi Declaration said: "Concerning the war in Ukraine, while recalling the discussion in Bali, we reiterated our national positions and resolutions adopted at the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly and underscored that all states must act in a manner consistent with the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety.

"In line with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible."

Jaishankar explained the change in India's language on the war in Ukraine and said: "Regarding the change in language on the Russia-Ukraine conflict from the Bali Declaration -- Bali was Bali, New Delhi is Delhi. Many things have happened since the Bali Declaration."