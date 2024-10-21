Frustrated Ola Electric buyers counter CEO’s tall claims, highlight safety flaws

Just like many who were excited about the prospect of owning an electric two-wheeler, Madhya Pradesh native Vivek Dubey was thrilled to book an Ola S1 Air on August 17, 2023, paying the full amount of Rs 1.4 lakh. At the time of delivery at the Katni showroom of Ola Electric Mobility, the scooter suffered a ‘short circuit’ and its screen went blank. The Ola staff promised to rectify the issue. One year has passed but Vivek has received neither his scooter nor a refund. The Ola app, however, claims that the scooter was delivered on September 14, 2023.Vivek is among the hundreds of Ola Electric customers who are expecting some accountability from the company, which claims to have taken up the ambitious task of making India the global electric vehicle (EV) hub.While customers like Vivek were frustrated with their multiple unsuccessful attempts to reach out to Ola and even get a response from the National Consumer Helpline, an online spat unfolded between Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and standup comedian Kunal Kamra on X (formerly Twitter) in early October.In an X post, Kunal shared an image that showed scores of Ola Electric scooters gathering dust in front of a showroom and asked, “Do Indian consumers have a voice? Do they deserve this?” He also asked Ola consumers to share their stories under the post. This triggered Bhavish, who called it armchair criticism made through a paid tweet. However, Bhavish’s claim of clearing backlogs backfired as several consumers raised complaints under the X post.Days later, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) stepped in, initiating a class action against Ola Electric over the mounting unresolved complaints. As per reports, the National Consumer Helpline has received around 10,600 complaints against Ola over a year. The CCPA asked Ola to respond within 15 days, which will end on October 22.To understand the nature and gravity of the consumer complaints, TNM sought responses from Ola Electric users on X. We have quoted around 15 persons who reached out to us from across India, with accounts of Ola’s poor customer service and about how various regulatory authorities in the country failed to get them justice. Near fatal accidentsA day after the X war between Kunal and Bhavish, Thiruvananthapuram native Rahul Neelakandan was riding his Ola Electric scooter when it caught fire at Vilappilsala in the outskirts of Kerala’s capital city. While Rahul escaped unhurt, the scooter was completely charred. Last month, Maharashtra native Sohail Faruqui had a similar alarming experience when smoke came out of his scooter while he was riding it. “Thankfully, it was a crowded area and other commuters alerted me. There was water available nearby and so I was able to put out the fire,” he said. His scooter has been in the Thane service centre for over a month but Sohail was denied an explanation on why there was smoke.Ola Electric scooters have caught fire multiple times, including in March and July 2022, at Pune and Thiruvananthapuram respectively. In the Thiruvananthapuram fire incident, the Nedumangadu police station had registered an FIR. The police told TNM that they didn't get a response from Ola to their mail. But Ola responded to the Pune fire, stating that 'aftermarket parts' (spareparts from secondary market) used in the vehicle caused a short circuit. Most of the customers whose scooters caught fire did not proceed with a complaint allegedly due to the company's intervention. So Ola's theory of 'aftermarket parts' catching fire remained uncontested. However, on February 21 this year, Athul Vijayan from Kerala's Pathanamthitta district published a video showing how an Ola scooter that he took for a test drive caught fire, poking holes in the theory. Satyam Prakash, a government school teacher from Patna, told TNM that Ola was playing with the lives of its customers. Satyam’s scooter had stopped abruptly while he was riding it on a highway at the speed of 50-60 kmph. “The scooter suddenly stopped … there were trucks coming from the opposite side, with three or four vehicles behind me. Somehow, the people around saved my life,” he said, adding that the same issue repeated on multiple occasions.Satyam tried to flag the issue with Ola, consumer forums, Bihar’s Transport Department, and even the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. “I bought the scooter in January 2024. Over the past seven months, I have had to deal with so much. Now, I feel that my last option is to approach the consumer court, but I have no idea how to proceed,” he said.Nitesh Bajaj, a native of Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, has stopped using his Ola S1 Pro, purchased just five months ago, fearing accidents. He said that his scooter was bouncing while riding and didn't want to risk his life due to a stuck throttle and loose brakes. He also noted that the seat was unsteady, making travel a horrible experience on bumpy roads.Quantity over qualityShyam Vishnot, a Kerala-based YouTuber who has highlighted the consumer complaints of Ola through his channel, observed that the company failed to make adaptations in the European style Etergo according to the Indian weather conditions and roads. He said that while the product had many admirable features, the company has failed in addressing service issues. He added that Ola technicians were not qualified to attend to EV issues.As per a recent report published by The Morning Context, Ola Electric’s human-machine interfaces (HMI) – considered the operating system of the scooter – have a 75% failure rate. The report said that many issues faced by Ola customers, such as sudden drop in charging or sudden failure to respond, are a result of faulty HMIs. It said that the HMI manufacturers found a design defect that caused the failure and alerted Ola Electric. However, Ola has not called for a recall yet.Even though the company has not called for a recall of the HMIs, Ola Electric recalled over 2,00,000 S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in March 2023 to replace the front fork, in its first ever large-scale move. Though the move was a result of multiple complaints, including accidents, Ola announced it as a ‘free upgrade’ to improve durability and strength. However, Ola’s pathetic service was visible here too. One Ola user, Kakul Misra, told TNM that despite trying for a year, he was denied an appointment to replace the front fork as promised by the company.Consumers also said that some of Ola’s claims like hill hold assist and reverse option were misleading and not working on their models. In 2022, the Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) under the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted a probe into EV fire incidents. Apart from Ola Electric, EVs manufactured by Okinawa Autotech, Pure EV, Jitendra Electric Vehicles, and Boom Motors were examined. According to reports, CFEES found defects in battery cells and battery design in nearly all EVs. After Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari asked EV manufacturers to take advance action to recall defective batches, Ola recalled 1,441 scooters, though it termed the fire an 'isolated incident'. Record production, but where is the service?Ola Electric Mobility has had an envious growth since it acquired Amsterdam-based Etergo BV in 2020, kickstarting the EV two-wheeler revolution in the country. While rolling out the first Ola Electric scooter on Independence Day in 2021, Bhavish had tweeted, "Built the first scooter in our Future factory today! From barren land in February to this in under six months despite a pandemic!! The @OlaElectric team is just amazing."Future Factory, constructed in record time in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, is considered the largest automated electric two-wheeler manufacturing plant in the country. It has an annual production capacity of a million vehicles. The @OlaElectric team is just amazing.”Future Factory, constructed in record time in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district, is considered the largest automated electric two-wheeler manufacturing plant in the country. It has an annual production capacity of a million vehicles. As per recent reports, Future Factory produces 2,000 EV scooters per day, a huge feat in an emerging sector with immense market potential.Ola Electric has six offerings in its S1 series. “While the premium offerings S1 Pro and S1 Air are priced at Rs 1,34,999 and Rs 1,07,499, respectively, the mass market offerings include S1 X portfolio (2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh) priced at Rs 74,999, Rs 87,999, and Rs 1,01,999, respectively,” a statement issued by the company said.While Future Factory and the under-construction Gigafactory for production of high-energy battery cells are integral to the booming EV industry, critics have pointed out that Ola has failed to give equal focus to service, maintenance, and repair.As per the Ola Electric website, the company has 570 service centres across the country with 800 more in the pipeline. The website includes testimonials from consumers who thanked the company for fixing their scooters in a day. However, the scores of dust-laden scooters parked around Ola service centres, and the consumers who reached out to TNM tell a different story. Several service centres are grappling to arrange parking for the scooters brought in for repair, an evidence of the heavy backlog.Venkatesh Naik (@venkateshn94) said that he was slapped a Rs 500 fine by the Mumbai traffic police for illegal parking of his scooter in July. According to him, the scooter was given to Ola’s Thane Ganeshwadi service centre on May 27 for repair and had been parked outside the service centre. Though he repeatedly raised complaints related to its brake on the Ola app, the company allegedly closed the tickets without providing any service. Later, he was also allegedly denied insurance on the bizarre claim that they couldn’t locate his vehicle at the service centre.When Siddhesh, an Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 user in Pune, took his scooter for repair to a service centre, he was asked to come back after a month, citing non-availability of parking space..VH Prathyush, a resident of Kozhikode, whose Ola scooter fails to start has been waiting for the issue to be resolved for the past two months. He told TNM that the mechanics at the Ola service centre were unable to rectify the issue. After failing to get any response from the service centre, he has filed a complaint at the consumer court.Another consumer, Sandip Wason, said that he sold his Ola S1 Pro at a loss of Rs 1 lakh after he was fed up with the “defective scooter”. He said that the scooter had complaints even at the time of delivery. So he took it to the service centre at his own expense to resolve issues of screen hanging and sensor failure. “The service centre was too full to attend to my request,” he said.Pune native Sunny Jain, owner of a S1 Pro 1st Gen, had to take his scooter to the service centre multiple times following breakdown. One such time, smoke and fire emerged from the scooter, following which the service centre replaced the motor and motor control unit (MCU).Sunny said that he met with an accident following a breakdown as he was returning from the service centre after they claimed to have resolved the issue. “I tried to call the service centre, but there was no response. So I dragged the scooter slowly for over 20 km back to my house. I later tweeted and logged a complaint but there has been no response from the company yet,” he said.Already frustrated with defects in their scooter, many users had to face ill-treatment and harassment at service centres.Ola S1 Pro user Chetan Lashkari that the staff at the service centre in Pune were very rude to his 75-year-old father, who had reached out to them with a software issue. Nitesh Bajaj said the technicians from Ludhiana who came to attend to his scooter’s issue reached his place at 2 am. According to him, they demanded that Nitesh either book a hotel for them or arrange a stay at his house.Service conditions changed without noticeShreyash Shingvi, a DJ from Pune, told TNM that he has faced over 15 breakdowns in two years, many leaving him stranded in the middle of the road at odd hours. He said that Ola was being unfair to customers by changing their service conditions without prior notice. “When I purchased the scooter, I was promised free service for three years, and I also paid an additional Rs 11,000 for a two-year extended warranty. Despite this, Ola has since introduced new service plans like Ola Care Plus, which offers free home service — something that was initially promised as part of the purchase. While the repairs and replacements have been done under the extended warranty, it feels unfair that a service subscription is now being pushed on us, which was not part of the original deal,” he said.Satyam, the government school teacher from Patna, echoed similar sentiments about Ola changing its terms and conditions without prior intimation. “Unlike the initial offer of free service during the warranty period, Ola is charging for service unless you buy a free membership programme that costs Rs 4,100 for one year,” he said. Satyam added that the firm has also made services chargeable if the scooter has covered more than 5,000 km. He said that Ola’s decision to impose a charge for picking up damaged scooters has cost customers dearly. “Their service is very expensive. The labour charge is higher than the price of the spare parts. Work that can be done in two minutes is being shown to take 40 minutes, with labour charges of Rs 300 for a part that costs Rs 120,” he said..Asset or liability?Buying an EV is money in the bank – that is what Ola claims on its website. However, only a few agree with this claim. While the cost of the two-wheeler and amount saved on fuel may feel lucrative to many, several Ola users said that the maintenance costs are leaving big holes in their pockets.Like Vivek Dubey, some consumers have lost money even before the delivery of the scooter. Yogesh, a Belgaum resident who booked an Ola Electric scooter in February, is still waiting for delivery, refund, or even a response. “I raised complaints on multiple platforms like Instagram, Ola customer care, Twitter, etc. I even sent a legal notice, but they haven’t budged. The service centre manager finally revealed that the scooter didn’t start during regional transport office (RTO) registration and that they don’t have spare parts to fix it. I was surprised that a brand new scooter broke down even before registration. That’s the level of their quality control,” he said.Last year, Ola announced that it would refund the cost of chargers from customers who purchased Ola S1 Pro scooters before March 30, 2023. Ola announced the refund after the Union government temporarily stopped subsidies to some EV manufacturers, including Ola, after audits found that they sold chargers and software separately to price vehicles below the subsidy eligibility threshold fixed under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme. However, many users complained that Ola Electric refused to pay either full or part of the refund of the charger. Sanket Raosaheb Aghav, owner of an Ola S1 Pro, said that he hasn’t received the charger refund of Rs 15,000 that Ola had promised. Another S1 Pro user, Debasis, said that Ola refunded Rs 9,000 for the charger, despite claiming it would refund the full amount of Rs 15,000. He added that the company did not give any reason for reducing the amount.Himanshu Dhrangad, a native of Gujarat’s Veraval, said that the company misled him about the subsidy. He said that Ola staff had promised a government subsidy at the time of purchase in November 2023. Later, he found that the subsidy was closed in June 2023.The Ola scooter of Chhattisgarh-based journalist Prateek Talukdar remains unrepaired for the last seven months. Bought in March, the scooter broke down the very next month, leaving his mother stranded in the middle of a forest area for hours. “The time and energy required to be an Ola scooter owner is far more than the cost of non-renewable fuel. Forget that, the total carbon footprint left behind by traditional vehicles used to ferry the barrage of broken Ola scooters to the workshop probably outweighs the purported mitigation of carbon emission, if it does that at all,” he told TNM.Some users also reached out to share their positive response related to Ola EV. Akilesh Srikantaiah said he has been an Ola scooter owner since April 2023. “28k km on odo [odometer], zero issues till date. Spent Rs 2,000 on tire change and Rs 1,300 on brake pad change. That’s it. Zero issues,” he said.On X, @BharatrajRamac1 said he was satisfied with the product, not the service. The Ola S1 Pro user said he has not faced any major problems in the last three years. He said his battery, when damaged, was replaced on warranty. “The fact that it was in the workshop for 10 days was bothersome, but the end result was satisfactory,” he replied to our query.Amid reports of its market share plummeting due to the controversies and the growing presence of major EV two-wheeler manufacturers like Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, and TVS Motors, Ola issued a statement recently stating that it had 15,672 registrations this month till October 14 and has a market share of 34%.For the festival season, Ola has introduced a ‘BOSS’ sale offer, where the S1 X 2 kWh variant is available for just Rs 49,999 instead of Rs 74,999. This was widely seen as a tactic to counter its declining sales.After contacting the public relations (PR) team, TNM sent a questionnaire to Ola Electric on October 16, providing details of the experiences disgruntled customers shared with us. Two days later, the Ola team informed us that they are not responding to the questions as it was not "practically possible" for them to respond to all media queries. The PR team, instead, asked us to wait till they submit their detailed response to the CCPA notice.In a reply to CCPA, Ola claimed that they resolved 99.1% of the 10,644 complaints they received. "The complaints were resolved to the complete satisfaction of the customer as per Ola Electric's robust redressal mechanism," it said in a reply sent on October 21.