Friends actor Matthew Perry died of ‘acute effects of ketamine’, says medical examiner

Matthew Perry, the actor best known for playing Chandler Bing on the smash hit TV show Friends, died due to the “acute effects of ketamine”, medical officials in Los Angeles confirmed the cause of his death. Perry, who was 54 years old, was found unresponsive in the pool of his Los Angeles home on October 28, soon after which paramedics declared him dead. Other contributing causes of the 54-year-old's death were found to be “drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine.” Buprenorphine is a medication that is used to treat opioid use disorder, acute or chronic pain.

“At the high levels of ketamine found in his post-mortem blood specimens, the main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression,” senior deputy medical examiner Raffi Djabourian wrote, according to the Press Association. “Drowning contributes due to the likelihood of submersion into the pool as he lapsed into unconsciousness; coronary artery disease contributes due to exacerbation of ketamine induced myocardial effects on the heart,” he added.

Perry was laid to rest at an LA cemetery following a private funeral, US media reported in November.