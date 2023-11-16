‘Thank you for the laughs, Matty’: ‘Friends’ team says goodbye to Matthew Perry

All the five lead co-stars of late actor Matthew Perry in the famous sitcom Friends penned heartfelt goodbye messages to their friend and co-star, who passed away on October 29 . Matthew Perry, best known for playing the lovable and goofy Chandler Bing in the smash hit TV show Friends, passed away after being found unconscious in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. Days after his shocking demise, all the five lead co-actors in the sitcom opened up about their relationship with Matthew and paid tributes by sharing moving notes along with an image of him closest to their heart.

Sharing an image taken at the iconic Friends set, Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green in the sitcom, wrote that it was very difficult to say goodbye to Matthew. “Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple of weeks, I’ve been poring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. (See the second slide…) Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying “could you BE any crazier?” Rest little brother. You always made my day…” she posted.