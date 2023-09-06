FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge in UP for comments on Sanatana Dharma

Speaking at the Sanatanam Abolition Conclave, Tamil Nadu’s Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi had said, “I congratulate the organisers for naming the conference as 'eradication of Santana dharma' instead of 'opposing Sanatana Dharma'... There are certain things which we have to eradicate and we cannot merely oppose. Mosquitoes, dengue, corona and malaria are things which we cannot oppose, we have to eradicate them. Sanatanam is also like this. Eradication and not opposing Sanatanam has to be our first task.” His remarks drew backlash and were condemned by BJP leaders and other right-wing groups as they interpreted it as advocating for ‘genocide’ of the followers of Sanatana Dharma.