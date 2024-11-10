Far from home, away from EVMs: Jharkhand's migrant tribal workers

Lakhan Oraon, a construction worker in Kerala’s Ernakulam district, has plans to visit his hometown in Lohardaga, west of Ranchi, the state capital of Jharkhand, only in December this year around the time of Christmas. The first phase of Assembly elections in the state is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, November 13, but Lakhan, who hails from the Oraon tribal community, did not find the elections a compelling reason to advance his trip by a few weeks.
“I earn Rs 900 a day here. If I go home, I’ll lose at least 10 to 15 days of work. I can’t afford to lose the income in the month of November,” says Lakhan, who has been living in Kerala for the last 10 years.
Lohardaga, a constituency reserved for Scheduled Tribes, is gearing up for a battle between Congress and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU-P), an alliance partner of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.
Making the votes of migrant workers count has been hard for Jharkhand, but this time, the state is hoping for a slightly higher voter turnout, as the popular Chhath festival is being celebrated before the elections. The four-day festival, popular in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, began on November 5 and ended on November 8. Many migrant workers who returned home for the festival are expected to stay back.
Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar told TNM that encouraging Jharkhand’s large migrant population to return for voting is a challenge. “Special trains were arranged for the festival, so we hope that those who have returned will stay to vote. But this applies mainly to certain parts of the state,” he said.
According to the Economic Survey of India report for 2016-2017, Jharkhand is a significant source of migrant workers. The report notes that Jharkhand’s working-age population declined by about 5 million between 2001 and 2011, with around 5% of the working-age population migrating each year. Most of this migration is to West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, particularly from districts like Dhanbad, Gumla, and Lohardaga. The report also points out that over 90,000 people migrate from Dhanbad to Howrah each year.
Ravi Kumar estimates that around 13 to 15% of Jharkhand’s population, totalling around six to seven lakh people, lives outside the state.
“Those who migrate to West Bengal, UP, and Bihar are likely to return for the festivals. But migrants to South India are mostly from tribal and Christian communities, and they don’t celebrate Chhath or Deepavali. They typically return home only in December for Christmas,” he added.
To encourage voter participation, officials have sent personal messages and conducted voter awareness programs, reaching 95% of voters under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Programme.
In Ranchi, TNM spoke with Bidesh Kumar, who returned from West Bengal, where he worked in a restaurant before Diwali. “I came home for Diwali and Chhath, so I’ll cast my vote on the 13th before heading back. I usually don’t come just to vote. This time, special trains made it possible; usually, trains are fully booked, and I can’t afford to make the trip just for voting,” he said.
Lohardaga, from where Lakhan migrated for work, is rich in bauxite. But despite being mineral-rich, tribespeople are forced to migrate because there is no other option. A study by Subham Kumar, a research scholar, and Aditya Raj, an associate professor at IIT-Patna, says migration is increasingly the only means of subsistence for the Oraon tribal people, both for themselves and their families.
Extensive deforestation for mines is also one reason for the significant exodus of tribespeople, who continue to face the same struggles as before Jharkhand’s formation. The need for sustainable livelihood, risk mitigation (from drought, crop failure, etc.), and limited financial resources are also major drivers of migration.
Data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) for 2021-2022 shows Jharkhand is the fourth lowest in per capita income in the country, ahead of only Bihar, UP, and Manipur.
“The low voter turnout among the tribal population is a significant challenge. They represent a community and support a political voice. When a large portion of them don’t vote, it impacts democracy. Effective measures are needed to increase voter turnout,” said Tom Kavala, a Jesuit priest from Ranchi.
Why are tribal votes important?
According to the 2011 census, Jharkhand’s tribal population constitutes around 26% of the total population. Out of 81 Assembly seats, 28 are reserved for tribal candidates. Muslims make up 14.5% of the electorate and have significant influence in at least 20 seats across seven districts.
"Tribal votes are critical in 28 seats. In the 2019 Assembly election, the BJP won only 25 out of 81 seats, as they contested alone without alliances. But this time, they have formed alliances with local parties like the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) and Janata Dal (United), which may strengthen their position in non-tribal areas," says Zachariah Tikri, a Congress worker and political analyst from Ranchi. Currently, the BJP holds only two of the reserved tribal seats.
TNM visited Vanvasi Kalyan Kendras, RSS-backed centres focused on tribal communities. This time, many volunteers are actively campaigning in tribal regions to restore the BJP’s influence, aiming to repeat their success from 2014, when they won 11 tribal seats.
For the JMM-India alliance, securing high voter turnout in tribal areas is essential to retain their influence in this region.
In non-tribal areas, the BJP holds a prominent position. "We’re confident about non-tribal regions, but in tribal areas, we have concerns," said an RSS worker from Ranchi, requesting anonymity.
In Chadwa village of Latehar district, where TNM visited, many Christian families reside, though most of the men have migrated for work. "Christian votes generally favour Congress, but migration is a big issue affecting the election this year," noted Zachariah, a local villager.
The JMM has strong traditional roots among tribal voters, and Shibu Soren is held in high regard due to his close association with Jharkhand’s formation and his ties to the tribal community. For the JMM, retaining this stronghold is crucial to their success in the election.