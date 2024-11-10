Far from home, away from EVMs: Jharkhand's migrant tribal workers

Lakhan Oraon, a construction worker in Kerala’s Ernakulam district, has plans to visit his hometown in Lohardaga, west of Ranchi, the state capital of Jharkhand, only in December this year around the time of Christmas. The first phase of Assembly elections in the state is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, November 13, but Lakhan, who hails from the Oraon tribal community, did not find the elections a compelling reason to advance his trip by a few weeks.

“I earn Rs 900 a day here. If I go home, I’ll lose at least 10 to 15 days of work. I can’t afford to lose the income in the month of November,” says Lakhan, who has been living in Kerala for the last 10 years.

Lohardaga, a constituency reserved for Scheduled Tribes, is gearing up for a battle between Congress and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU-P), an alliance partner of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Making the votes of migrant workers count has been hard for Jharkhand, but this time, the state is hoping for a slightly higher voter turnout, as the popular Chhath festival is being celebrated before the elections. The four-day festival, popular in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, began on November 5 and ended on November 8. Many migrant workers who returned home for the festival are expected to stay back.

Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar told TNM that encouraging Jharkhand’s large migrant population to return for voting is a challenge. “Special trains were arranged for the festival, so we hope that those who have returned will stay to vote. But this applies mainly to certain parts of the state,” he said.

According to the Economic Survey of India report for 2016-2017, Jharkhand is a significant source of migrant workers. The report notes that Jharkhand’s working-age population declined by about 5 million between 2001 and 2011, with around 5% of the working-age population migrating each year. Most of this migration is to West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, particularly from districts like Dhanbad, Gumla, and Lohardaga. The report also points out that over 90,000 people migrate from Dhanbad to Howrah each year.

Ravi Kumar estimates that around 13 to 15% of Jharkhand’s population, totalling around six to seven lakh people, lives outside the state.

“Those who migrate to West Bengal, UP, and Bihar are likely to return for the festivals. But migrants to South India are mostly from tribal and Christian communities, and they don’t celebrate Chhath or Deepavali. They typically return home only in December for Christmas,” he added.