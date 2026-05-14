Fans fall, ceiling crumbles, lift plunges: NLSIU students stage overnight protest

What began as frustration over recurring water shortages in hostels escalated into an overnight student protest at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) campus in Bengaluru on Tuesday, May 12. Students alleged that several infrastructure and safety concerns had remained unresolved for months.

Students gathered at the campus basketball court around 10 pm on May 11 and continued protesting until nearly 4 am. They demanded that the university’s Vice-Chancellor meet them over worsening living conditions in the men’s and women’s hostels. NLSIU has five men’s hostel blocks and six women’s hostel blocks on campus.

Students alleged that despite waiting for several hours, the Vice-Chancellor did not meet them during the night protest. They claimed that police personnel briefly arrived following noise complaints from nearby residents, but no dispersal action was taken.

While irregular water supply was the immediate trigger, students told The News Minute that the protest reflected frustration over long-pending complaints, including overcrowding in hostels, safety concerns amid ongoing construction, and an allegedly inadequate administrative response.

“Yamuna hostel had no drinking water that morning. It was the second day that they hadn’t had either drinking water or water in the washrooms. And on the same day, in the men’s hostel, chunks of the ceiling in one of the washrooms fell off,” said Sudarshan (name changed), a student who participated in the protest.

He also said that room allocations for the next term had been announced on the same day and that overcrowding in the women’s hostel had increased.

Sudarshan explained that NLSIU had announced a phased increase in student intake as part of its expansion plan in 2021. Earlier, a hostel floor had 12 rooms accommodating 24 students. However, from July last year, as intake increased, officials began allotting three students to a room, with no corresponding increase in the number of toilets, even as existing infrastructure began to deteriorate.

“Earlier, there used to be 60–80 students in a BA-LLB batch. Now there are 300,” Sudarshan said.

“This was part of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) plans. The idea was to increase intake to improve access. But the university has a limited scholarship corpus. They encourage students to take loans and pay the interest, but not the principal amount. Rs 5 lakh for a BA-LLB course in a public institution is too much, and it’s only increasing each year,” he added.

Apart from residential concerns, students also raised safety issues linked to ongoing construction work on campus.

Students alleged that a heavy concrete slab fell near the entrance of the New Academic Block at around 8.20 am on April 15, 2025, around 35–40 minutes before classes were scheduled to begin.

“If it had happened 20 minutes later, someone could have gotten hurt,” alleged Arun (name changed), another student, referring to the time students would have been arriving for class.