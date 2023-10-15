TMC’s Mahua Moitra says BJP can investigate her after they probe Adani

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey demanded an inquiry against All India Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra as well as her immediate suspension, alleging corruption. He claimed to have evidence of bribes exchanged between Mahua and business tycoon Darshan Hiranandani. He alleged that Mahua took "cash and gifts" in exchange for asking questions in the Parliament.

Dubey wrote that he got a letter from Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai who shared the evidence with him. "Smt Moitra asked approximately 50 questions in Parliament, out of total 61, posted by her, which shockingly seek information with the intent of protecting or perpetuating business interests of Shri Darshan Hiranandani and his Company," Dubey wrote. He added that the questions were also often about another business conglomerate, the Adani Group, which the Hiranandani Group was bidding against.