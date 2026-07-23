Explained: Delhi Police’s AI surveillance network and why it’s under scrutiny

A Public Interest Litigation before the Delhi High Court has put surveillance practices by the Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar, during the protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), under scrutiny.

Several protesters had alleged they were subjected to continuous filming and intimidation during the CJP’s "Sansad Chalo" protest.

The petition , filed by former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, alleges that since June 20, Delhi Police has continuously photographed and videographed protesters through a permanent surveillance tower installed at the protest site. It alleges the recording extends beyond protest activities to routine actions such as eating, resting and seeking medical assistance, and that police personnel threatened to send photographs and videos of student protesters to their parents, guardians and educational institutions.

The plea also alleges that women protesters who remained at the site in rain-soaked clothing during heavy rainfall continued to be photographed and filmed.

Visuals from the protest site show Delhi Police personnel wearing Meta smart glasses in addition to using phones and camcorders to record demonstrators.

Appearing for Delhi Police before a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta rejected the characterisation of the recording as surveillance, telling the court that protests at Jantar Mantar are routinely recorded for law-and-order purposes and that hundreds of protesters themselves film and post videos from the site.

He described the petition as "luxury litigation."

The court has asked whether any Standard Operating Procedure exists to regulate policing at protest sites and has listed the matter for further hearing.

The Delhi Police is increasingly relying on its citywide AI-powered surveillance network for policing, according to reports.