Documents show Adani misled investors on corruption probe, will SEBI act?

Prosecutors in the United States have indicted Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani for their alleged involvement in a Rs 2000 crore ($265 million) bribery scheme to secure power-supply contracts. The US Department of Justice (DOJ) claims the scheme involved paying Indian officials to develop India’s largest solar power plant project. Azure Power’s contracts alone were expected to generate $2 billion in profits over 20 years.

This marks the second major crisis for the Adani Group in two years, following the Hindenburg Research report in 2023 which accused the conglomerate of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. The recent fallout has also resulted in Kenya announcing the cancellation of a major airport expansion project with the Adani Group to cheers in the country’s Parliament.

The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) prohibits companies or individuals with US ties such as American investors, public listings, or joint ventures from offering bribes to government officials for favourable treatment. While the Adani Group is not publicly traded in the US., its American investors bring it under the purview of the FCPA.

In response to the allegations, the Adani Group issued a statement on November 21, denying the charges brought by the DOJ and the Security Exchange Commission (SEC). Describing the allegations as “baseless,” the group reiterated its commitment to legal compliance: “We assure our stakeholders, partners, and employees that we are a law-abiding organisation, fully compliant with all laws.”

It also highlighted that the charges are allegations, quoting the DOJ’s own press release : “The charges in the indictment are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”

Adani Group emphasised its intention to seek “all possible legal recourse” to challenge the indictment. The statement aimed to reassure stakeholders amidst fluctuating share prices across its listed companies, including Adani Green Energy, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Ports.

While Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani face charges of fraud and bribery, the Adani Group is also under scrutiny for failing to disclose the ongoing investigation to US and Indian investors, as well as Indian Exchanges and SEBI. The company has been accused of denying knowledge of the investigation while providing misleading information to investors.

On March 15, 2024, Bloomberg reported that US investigators were examining whether an Adani entity or individuals linked to the group, including Gautam Adani had paid Indian officials for favourable treatment on an energy project. The Adani Group companies informed the Indian stock exchanges in writing that “The Company states that it has not received any notice from the Department of Justice of U.S. in respect of the allegation referred to in the said article.” But Gautam and Sagar Adani were aware of the investigation.

The investigation, which also involved Indian renewable energy company Azure Power Global Ltd., was led by the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York and the DOJ's fraud unit in Washington.

The DOJ indictment unsealed on Wednesday alleges that Adani Green Energy concealed an ongoing investigation against its senior executives and falsely claimed to Indian stock exchanges that it had no knowledge of such an inquiry.

The indictment further reveals that the Adani Group had been aware of the investigation for over a year. In connection with the same investigation, the SEC also filed two lawsuits—one against Adani Group executives and another against an executive of the investor in Azure Power. These documents clarify that three key executives of Adani Green Energy, Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani (Gautam Adani's nephew), and Vneet Jaain, are being investigated by the DoJ and SEC.

According to the indictment, in March 2023, FBI special agents revealed the existence of their investigation to Sagar R. Adani, as well as certain crimes and individuals under scrutiny.

On March 17, 2023, FBI agents approached Sagar R Adani in the US and executed a judicially authorised search warrant. The FBI agents also served him a grand jury subpoena and seized his electronic equipment.

The indictment notes that the following day, on March 18, 2023, “the defendant Gautam S Adani emailed himself photographs of each page of the search warrant executed and grand jury subpoena served on the defendant Sagar R Adani.”

Despite being aware of these investigations, the indictment alleges, “the defendants Gautam S Adani and Sagar R Adani not only concealed the Bribery Scheme from financial institutions and investors in the United States and elsewhere but also caused others to make false and misleading statements regarding their awareness and knowledge of the United States government’s investigation and its subjects.”

As per the indictment, in the days that followed after the Bloomberg report, Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani allegedly directed others within the conglomerate to issue false and misleading statements about the company’s awareness of the investigation.