Delhi's air quality continues to be 'severe'

The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport T3 area was in the 'severe' category with PM 2.5 at 456 and PM 10 at 434 while the CO reached 137 in the 'moderate' category.

The PM 2.5 at ITO was recorded at 500, putting it in the ‘severe' category while PM 10 reached 444, placing it also under ‘severe’ category. The CO was recorded at 117 ('moderate') on Wednesday morning.

At Lodhi Road, the AQI with PM 2.5 concentration was at 388 under the 'very poor' category, while PM (particulate matter) 10 was recorded at 363, also in the 'very poor' category while CO was at 123 in moderate category.

At Punjabi Bagh, the PM 2.5 reached at 493 and PM 10 at 436, both under ‘severe category’ while NO2 (Nitrogen Oxide) plunged to 125, in moderate category.