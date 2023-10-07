Delhi Police team reaches Kerala to question former NewsClick employee

Amid its probe into NewsClick, a team of Delhi Police officials landed up at Kodumon in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, on Friday, October 6, to take a statement from a former employee of the news portal. They also took away her mobile and laptop. A four member team of Delhi Police officials, after informing the Kerala Police, reached the home of Anusha Paul, who worked as a videographer.

Speaking to the media, Anusha, who arrived at her ancestral home last week, said that the Delhi Police took away her laptop and mobile phone and asked about her bank details. "I was asked if I knew a CPI(M) leader and I said yes, as I am a member of the youth wing of the CPI(M). The laptop and mobile phone was mine and did not belong to NewsClick. The Delhi Police officials told me it would be better that I return to Delhi and appear before them," said Anusha, who is a resident of Delhi.

The complaint against NewsClick was registered in August, soon after a New York Times report alleged that the website had received funds from a network related to Neville Roy Singham to spread "Chinese propaganda". Prabir Purkayastha, founder and editor-in-chief of NewsClick, along with the HR head Amit Chakraborty, were arrested on October 3, hours after the Delhi police conducted searches at the houses of several journalists and political commentators associated with the NewsClick.