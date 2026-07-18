Delhi Police forcefully pick up Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was forcefully taken from the Jantar Mantar protest site by Delhi Police and shifted to a government hospital on Saturday, July 18. He was covered with white bedsheets on all sides and taken by officers. Police said the move was necessitated by medical advice on his deteriorating health as his indefinite hunger strike entered its 21st day and a Delhi High Court order, while protesters alleged the action amounted to a crackdown on the demonstration and accused officers of using force to remove him from the stage.
Wangchuk's partner Gitanjali J Angmo said that she was at the hospital and "nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenous without take consent from me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days."
According to New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Sharma, Wangchuk was moved for "essential medical care" based on medical advice and the High Court's order.
"In compliance with the Hon'ble High Court's order, and based on health conditions and medical advice, Mr Sonam Wangchuk has been moved to an appropriate government hospital for much-needed medical intervention and is currently under medical supervision," DCP said.
Heavy police deployment was seen at Jantar Mantar after Wangchuk was taken to the hospital.
"While complying with the orders of the Hon'ble High Court, the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued. However, police exercised maximum restraint and undertook the exercise safely. We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest," the DCP said in a post on X.
The Delhi High Court, while hearing a PIL seeking urgent medical intervention for Wangchuk, had directed the Centre and the Delhi government to ensure that his health was monitored daily by government doctors. A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia that "the life of every citizen is precious" and said all efforts should be made to protect it. The court also that, “Whatever medical intervention is needed to save Sonam Wangchuk's life should be done.”
Meanwhile, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das alleged that Delhi Police personnel climbed onto the stage at Jantar Mantar and blocked Wangchuk from public view. Das also said that founder Abhijit Dipke was prevented from leaving Jhandewalan to return to the protest site and alleged that students at the venue were subjected to a lathi-charge.
Abhijeet Dipke said shifting Wangchuk to hospital would not bring an end to the protest.
"If they think that taking Sonam Sir away will end this movement, they are mistaken. We will remain here and will march to Parliament on July 20," Dipke said.
He added that the party's demand had escalated following the police action. "Until now, we were demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, but after this despicable act, we will now demand the resignation of Narendra Modi," he said.
Wangchuk began his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on June 28, demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and sweeping reforms to India's examination system following the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. The protest has drawn support from students, activists and civil society groups, with Wangchuk maintaining that the agitation will continue until the Centre engages in meaningful dialogue on the demands.