Delhi Police forcefully pick up Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar

The Delhi High Court, while hearing a PIL seeking urgent medical intervention for Wangchuk, had directed the Centre and the Delhi government to ensure that his health was monitored daily by government doctors. A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that "the life of every citizen is precious" and said all efforts should be made to protect it. The court also said that, “Whatever medical intervention is needed to save Sonam Wangchuk's life should be done.”

Meanwhile, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das alleged that Delhi Police personnel climbed onto the stage at Jantar Mantar and blocked Wangchuk from public view. Das also said that founder Abhijit Dipke was prevented from leaving Jhandewalan to return to the protest site and alleged that students at the venue were subjected to a lathi-charge.

Abhijeet Dipke said shifting Wangchuk to hospital would not bring an end to the protest.

"If they think that taking Sonam Sir away will end this movement, they are mistaken. We will remain here and will march to Parliament on July 20," Dipke said.

He added that the party's demand had escalated following the police action. "Until now, we were demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, but after this despicable act, we will now demand the resignation of Narendra Modi," he said.

Wangchuk began his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on June 28, demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and sweeping reforms to India's examination system following the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. The protest has drawn support from students, activists and civil society groups, with Wangchuk maintaining that the agitation will continue until the Centre engages in meaningful dialogue on the demands.